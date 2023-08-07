WEBER CITY — Oleg and Veronica Kopychenko attended a festival more than a year ago and saw something they hadn’t seen anyone selling in Scott County — freeze dried candy.
The Kopychenko family was attending a festival in Erwin where they saw a vendor selling that kind of product and started to think it might be a business endeavor they could pursue.
The duo saved enough money to buy a freeze dryer machine and learned how to use it, which led to the start of their own freeze dried candy business, Coon and Fox Space Snax.
“That was the first time that we tried it,” said Veronica Kopychenko, co-owner of the business. “We fell in love with it. And then we talked about how we thought that we would be able to do this, because we had never seen it. There’s no one in Virginia, in Scott County, anywhere that we had seen doing freeze dried candy.”
Their business had to be inspected by the Virginia Department of Agriculture to ensure it met regulation standards for home production, which allows them to sell their products across the Appalachian Highlands.
Freeze dryer machines can cost anywhere from $2,800 to $5,000, according to co-owner Oleg Kopychenko. The candy or food can also take a few hours or days to complete the freeze drying process, depending on what it’s made of.
Veronica Kopychenko is also the theater director and golf coach at Twin Springs High School. While Veronica Kopychenko was raised in Gate City, Oleg Kopychenko is from Russia. The two met through a German class at UVA Wise.
They try to center their business around supporting the community they live in. Their candy is currently available at locations in Scott County such as The Wildwood Consignment Boutique and Grain Bin Market.
“It’s just been great,” Veronica Kopychenko said. “Scott County has really taken to the freeze dried candy, and they’ve been super supportive of knowing me and then supportive of Oleg getting his citizenship. It’s just been an awesome experience.”
The Wildwood Consignment Boutique was one of the first locations customers could purchase their candy from at the beginning.
“As soon as she put it in the stores, she put it on her Facebook page, and people were coming in that same day to get the candy,” said Veronica Kopychenko. “It’s just been huge. We try to do every single event in Scott County possible because that’s our home.“
Beyond Scott County, Coon and Fox Space Snax has found a second temporary home in Kingsport. While they already had their products for sale at Sugar High and the Wired Whisk, they are now looking at operating out of Sugar High over the next couple months as a pop-up shop.
Sugar High shared an update to social media last month informing visitors that a temporary job relocation within the family has led to re-evaluating business operations.
“The vast majority of the stuff is going to be our candy, but we’re still going to be selling some of the candy that she was still carrying and some of the product that she was still carrying,” Oleg Kopychenko mentioned. “We’re still going to be in close contact with her and we’ll see how it goes in the next couple of months and just go from there.”
They celebrated their new pop-up shop at this month’s Downtown Shop and Hop. Oleg Kopychenko said they hope to keep the hours of operation around the same, but they will potentially look at expanding the time the shop is open.
Right now, they offer snacks like freeze dried gummy worms, peach rings, gummy bears and marshmallows. Veronica Kopychenko said her favorite part of the job is seeing how excited children are to try the freeze dried candy.
“Little kids who have been like, ‘Oh my gosh we’ve seen this on YouTube,’ and their little eyes just light up,” said Veronica Kopychenko. “It’s such a cool experience just to see them really enjoy something that we’ve made and put a lot of effort into. It’s not just candy for kids, adults eating this stuff up as well.”
They are currently working on setting up a website to officially direct people for online orders. Their pop-up shop at Sugar High is located at 113 W. Market St.