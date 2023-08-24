HILTONS — Jordan and Samuel Gilliam might spend their work week in Kingsport, but as a couple, they dedicate their spare time to running their own businesses.
Currently residing in Hiltons, Virginia, the Gilliams are Scott County natives. Jordan Gilliam attended Gate City High School; Samuel Gilliam attended Rye Cove High School.
Their businesses, 58 Metalworks LLC and 58 Flower Stop, are named after Highway 58 — which runs from Harrogate, Tennessee, to Virginia Beach, Virginia, — and not far from their house.
58 Flower Stop
Jordan Gilliam is a full-time nurse at Holston Valley Medical Center. She began thinking about starting a business after the birth of her son to keep her busy outside of being a mom.
“My dad has always grown pumpkins from the time that we were little,” said Jordan Gilliam. “I just wanted to do something different, and I looked into flower farming.”
From that idea, 58 Flower Stop was born.
She is in her second year of operation with plans for a flower truck, u-pick sessions and a flower stand.
She explained her motivation for starting the business also comes from being able to serve and be there for people through all aspects of their lives through flowers.
“The reason I like doing the flowers is because as a nurse I’m there for people when it’s hard,” Jordan Gilliam explained. “For flowers, people like to give flowers for people’s birthdays and the birth of a baby. Then it goes all the way from the birth of a baby to the birthdays and anniversaries all the way up to the funerals.”
Jordan Gilliam said she hopes to have the flower stand running by September. She explained that the stand would include grab-and-go flower bouquets and cards for purchase.
The flower truck will make its first appearance at the Harvest Moon Celebration in Gate City next month, with plans to host the first “you-pick” flower session in Spring 2024.
Samuel Gilliam works full-time at Eastman, but has been interested in welding since he was 12 years old. His father taught him how to weld.
“That just kind of evolved into the blacksmithing side of everything, got into metal work and everything,” said Samuel Gilliam, owner of 58 Metalworks LLC. “I’ve been blacksmithing for four or five years.”
He specializes in traditional blacksmith knives, including railroad spike knives. He also makes hunting knives, kitchen knives, decorative roses, and railroad spike crosses, all hand-forged and handmade on their property.
Samuel Gilliam said he tries to keep all of the materials he purchases local, with the furthest place being from North Carolina.
As a blacksmith, he wants to continue to keep the history of the art of blacksmithing alive for the Scott County community and motivate a new generation.
“My anvil that I use at shows is a 200 year old Peter Wright anvil, 250 pounds,” Samuel Gilliam said. “I’ve tried to keep with the traditional. That anvil was used while blacksmithing made you a living.”
Samuel Gilliam travels to local events demonstrating his blacksmithing skills and selling his product. Jordan Gilliam travels alongside him selling flowers at the same events.
Some of Samuel Gilliam’s knives can be found at Southern Collective, a store in downtown Gate City. His work is also available through Etsy and he is in the process of setting up a dedicated website.