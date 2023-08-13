KINGSPORT — Amanda Ward and Jochelle Light have been friends for over 15 years. When Ward heard about Light’s house burning down at the end of July, she knew she had to do something to help.

Ward and Light are both owners of Bombshell Salon, located at 320 Commerce St. in Kingsport. Ward opened Bombshell Salon in 2016 and was later joined by Light and their new, expanded salon location downtown about two years ago.

LATEST VIDEOS

Tags

Recommended for you