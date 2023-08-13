KINGSPORT — Amanda Ward and Jochelle Light have been friends for over 15 years. When Ward heard about Light’s house burning down at the end of July, she knew she had to do something to help.
Ward and Light are both owners of Bombshell Salon, located at 320 Commerce St. in Kingsport. Ward opened Bombshell Salon in 2016 and was later joined by Light in their new, expanded salon location downtown about two years ago.
The duo met in beauty school where they became instant friends. Ward described Light as a supportive friend in her life through the good and the bad.
“She’s just been a very constant person for me,” said Ward. ”She probably is the best friend that I’ve ever had. She’s really helped me in a lot of ways, we even have matching friend tattoos.”
Light recently went on vacation to the beach and received the call about her house while they were away. The fire happened the day before the family was set to return home, and the neighbors called to tell her their house was on fire.
“At this point, they’re 12 hours away from their home, and where their home is, it takes a little bit for the fire department to actually get there,” Ward said. “There wasn’t really anything immediate that they could do at that point, just to get home as fast as I could, and so they did.”
Ward said by the time the Light family returned all that was left was some of the exterior structure. Everything burned except for what they took with them on vacation, including irreplaceable family mementos.
“The only clothes for her or the kids was just what they went to the beach with,” said Ward. “It was the most devastating thing. I couldn’t imagine going through something like that.”
Light couldn’t even celebrate her own engagement and birthday that happened on the trip as well.
Ward then decided to create a GoFundMe to help with some of the expenses and help her friend recover from what was lost in the flames. In over two weeks, the fundraiser has raised $6,950 from 110 donations.
“I decided to create this GoFundMe account just to help her if I could, in any way,” mentioned Ward. “Because she has always done that for me and done whatever she could to help me in any way that I needed as well.”
She also said people have been shipping donations to the salon or bringing them in person.
Ward said the outpouring of support has been a beautiful sight to come out of such tragedy. People started bringing donations in as soon as the next day after hearing about the fire.
“It is very beautiful just to see such kind people, even if they don’t know somebody,” said Ward. “So we have had a very big blessing and outreach of people that I mean, just from everywhere, whether they donated on the GoFundMe, or they’ve come into the salon and brought her things that way.”