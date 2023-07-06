A transaction transferring property from Fort Henry Mall to a company identified as developing a Rural King on the property has been finalized, records show.
Hull Property Group LLC, owners of Fort Henry Mall, have sold the former J.C. Penney’s store to AJM LLC for $2.6 million.
Local officials said Thursday they were excited about the company who markets itself as “America’s Farm and Home Store” coming to Kingsport.
“We are thrilled to welcome Rural King to Kingsport,” said Miles Burdine, Kingsport Chamber president and CEO. “This is great news for Kingsport as Rural King will add jobs to our community and increase our sales tax base. Rural King is a nationally recognized brand with a solid reputation for being a good community partner. This is also promising news for the Fort Henry Mall as Rural King will serve as a catalyst to attract other shops and stores to the mall.”
John Rose, economic development director for the city, praised Hull Property Group for its efforts.
“We are excited that Hull Properties continues to recruit quality stores to the Fort Henry Mall,” Rose said. “The latest announcement shows that their diligence is working.”
A request for comment from a Rural King Realty official, who brokered the deal, was not returned Thursday.
Rural King is a nationally recognized brand that provides “a broad range of necessities, essential goods, food, feed, seed and other farm and home products,” the company’s website states.
If the store is built out, it will become the third store located in the region. Rural King already operates stores in Bristol, Virginia and Morristown.
The company started in Mattoon, Illinois, in 1960, according to the company’s website.
Since then, Rural King has opened more than 100 stores in a 13-state area, which includes Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina and Virginia.
Fort Henry Mall has seen businesses leaving for years, several relocating to other commercial sites across the city.
The mall, opened in 1976, is currently owned and operated by Hull Property Group and has two anchor stores — Belk’s and Dunham’s Sports.
Hull Property owns and manages malls across the South and Midwest.
Hull Property Group strives to “facilitate a transformational improvement to the enclosed mall and surrounding retail node in communities across the United States,” the company’s website states.
There are some stipulations between the two parties as the Rural King is developed, though, according to deeds submitted to the Sullivan County Register of Deeds office.
One stipulation states that, for two years, Rural King must have an interior entrance into the mall property.
But Rural King would be allowed to close that entrance if certain criteria are not met.
If 55% of the first level of total retail space in the mall is not occupied, then the owners of Rural King may elect to permanently close the interior space.
There are also stipulations on what stores can locate at the mall to prevent competition.
The list includes Tractor Supply and a list of other farm and home stores.
The agreement also makes exceptions of selling livestock such as chickens, ducks, rabbits and establishing a County Critters Veterinary Clinic that some other Rural King stores have established.