ROGERSVILLE — Southern Roots Meats & More in Rogersville has added an entertainment space so it can host events for the community.

Southern Roots Meats & More, 5131 Highway 11-W, is a store that offers all-natural meat products and other natural and organic food products. The business’s owner, Jessica Hurley, decided to add a tearoom as an entertainment space and a way to connect with the community.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video