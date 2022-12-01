Rogersville’s Southern Roots Meats & More offers all-natural meat products and other natural and organic food products. Pictured are Emily Stewart, left, a Southern Roots Meats & More employee, and Jessica Hurley, owner of Southern Roots Meats & More. At far left is the store’s new enter-tainment space.
Rogersville’s Southern Roots Meats & More offers all-natural meat products and other natural and organic food products. Pictured are Emily Stewart, left, a Southern Roots Meats & More employee, and Jessica Hurley, owner of Southern Roots Meats & More. At far left is the store’s new enter-tainment space.
ROGERSVILLE — Southern Roots Meats & More in Rogersville has added an entertainment space so it can host events for the community.
Southern Roots Meats & More, 5131 Highway 11-W, is a store that offers all-natural meat products and other natural and organic food products. The business’s owner, Jessica Hurley, decided to add a tearoom as an entertainment space and a way to connect with the community.
“I have a love of community, and there’s not a lot of things just right here in Rogersville,” Hurley said. “We’re in desperate need of entertainment.”
Hurley said she plans to host karaoke, trivia competitions, Dungeons & Dragons tournaments and Mommy and Me craft classes. All of the events will be free to the public.
Hurley said offering these types of events can provide youth with activities and connect people in the community.
She said the space is also available for party rentals, and she will charge $50 for four hours. The price for longer events is negotiable.
In addition to the tearoom, Southern Roots Meats & More now offers slaughterhouse services. Anyone who has cows they would like slaughtered can contact the store to set it up.
For more information about upcoming events at Southern Roots Meats & More, you can visit the store’s Facebook page or call 423-293-0200.