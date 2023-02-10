The Robinette Company, a Bristol-based manufacturer, announced Thursday that it has plans to expand its footprint in Sullivan County by building a new 100,000- square-foot facility in Piney Flats.
The company said it will be a $10 million investment, according to a state press release.
“Our strong business climate and skilled workforce make Tennessee the ideal location for businesses to thrive,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said. “I thank The Robinette Company for its decision to invest in Sullivan County to ensure Tennesseans and our economy continue to thrive.”
State officials said the investment will create 70 jobs.
The announcement was made by the company, along with Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Coordinator Stuart McWhorter.
“TNECD strives to provide the companies that call Tennessee home with the tools and resources needed to grow and expand,” McWhorter said. “The Robinette Company’s decision to locate a new facility in Piney Flats is proof that we are doing our job.”
The Robinette Company is headquartered in Bristol, but also has manufacturing facilities in Bristol and Piney Flats. The company was founded in 1987 and has an extensive history in the paper printing industry.
The company began printing roll paper for the milling industry and has expanded into a full-service packaging manufacturer for several industries including food, pet food, beverage and lawn care.
“The TNECD staff, Sullivan County and NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership have been wonderful to work with throughout this process,” Joe Robinette, CEO of The Robinette Company, said. “We look forward to our continued growth in Sullivan County.”
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable also praised NETWORKS, a Northeast Tennessee economic development partner, for its involvement.
“Once again, The Robinette Company is investing in Sullivan County,” Venable said. “Since Joe Robinette started this company in 1987, we have watched them grow into the world class company they are today, with expansion after expansion. I would like to thank NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership and our partners for securing this investment and its accompanying jobs right here where Tennessee begins its business day.”
Since 2018, TNECD has supported 12 economic development projects in Sullivan County, resulting in nearly 1,200 job commitments and $699 million in capital investment.