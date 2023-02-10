The Robinette Company, a Bristol-based manufacturer, announced Thursday that it has plans to expand its footprint in Sullivan County by building a new 100,000- square-foot facility in Piney Flats.

The company said it will be a $10 million investment, according to a state press release.

