KINGSPORT — In the nearly three decades since Urban Brews opened its doors, the coffee shop has seen different management and menu changes. Most recently, the business received a name update from Hibbert-Davis Urban Brews to Urban Brews & Creamery under new ownership.

Ariel and Iliana Rodriguez took over as owners this year. Their official ribbon cutting ceremony took place on April 20. For them, running Urban Brews started with their vision of serving the community sweet treats and making it a welcoming space for all.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you