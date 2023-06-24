BRISTOL, Tennessee — The Good Feet Store celebrates its grand opening at The Pinnacle starting Saturday, June 24.
Located at 426 Pinnacle Pkwy #334, the ribbon cutting ceremony and community event for the new store will include music, free food, beverages, giveaways and raffle opportunities.
The Good Feet Store has other locations in Tennessee such as Knoxville, Memphis, Franklin, Mt. Juliet, Murfreesboro, Nashville and Hixson. This will be their first location in the Tri-Cities.
According to a media alert related to the business, individuals with knee, hip or back pain are invited to receive a free, specialized fitting to “experience firsthand The Good Feet Store’s transformative 3-step system of arch supports and its benefits” at the event.
Attendees will have the opportunity to see NASCAR driver Joey Logano’s #22 race car up close. Those in attendance will also be able to enter a contest to win VIP passes to the NASCAR Bristol Night Race in September.
Fifty percent of sales from the grand opening will be donated to Kari’s Heart Foundation, a nonprofit organization helping families of hospitalized children in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, North Carolina and around Moline, Illinois. The organization provides resources such as housing, financial assistance and emotional comfort to families facing health care crises.
Members from the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, Bristol City Mayor Vince Turner and The Good Feet Store management and staff are scheduled to be at the event.
The celebration will officially last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call The Good Feet Store in Bristol at (423) 279-8037.