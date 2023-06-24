The Good Feet Store grand opening

(Contributed/The Good Feet Store)

BRISTOL, Tennessee — The Good Feet Store celebrates its grand opening at The Pinnacle starting Saturday, June 24.

Located at 426 Pinnacle Pkwy #334, the ribbon cutting ceremony and community event for the new store will include music, free food, beverages, giveaways and raffle opportunities.

