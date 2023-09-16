KINGSPORT — Vendors and customers from across the region came together at the Model City Marketplace Fall & Holiday Show, held Friday and Saturday.
Organizers Allyson Kilgore and Robin Griswold of Kingsport held the seventh of the events, also known as Model City Antique & Flea. This fall it returned to Kingsport's art deco Civic Auditorium next to Dobyns-Bennett High School.
"This allows for a great outdoor venue," Griswold said of the auditorium. Plans are to have at least one or possibly two shows in 2024, although none have been set.
The event dates back to 2020, with a break for COVID-19, and has been at the auditorium except for a move to the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center the past two times because Dobyns-Bennett has been using the auditorium for physical education classes while the basketball dome is renovated.
However, school was out Friday for students, so that allowed the event to return to the auditorium.
Ninety-six vendors were inside and outside around the auditorium, selling everything from food, arts and crafts, antiques and collectibles to cast iron skillets, clothing and musical instruments.
OUTSIDE VENDORS
Under a shade tree and tent between the auditorium and Fort Henry Drive, Melanie Lee of Surgoinsville sold handmade signs and painted windows at her Lee Mercantile, including an old window with a mid-20th century red Ford pickup truck painted on it.
Lee also has a permanent booth at the Homestead Shop in Church Hill.
"We come here every year because of stuff like this," Cathy Owens of Harrogate, near Cumberland Gap, said as she left with a painted vintage window pane.
"You can't find this stuff anywhere else," Owens said. "This reminds me of my daddy. He had a red Ford truck."
Nearby among outside vendors, Debbie Hoy, owner of Fox Vintiques, splits her time between Plant City, Florida, and Southwest Virginia at Big Stone Gap since she retired from a school system job in Florida.
Hoy said she's trying to get a permanent shop space but will still sell at events like the Model City one in this area and Florida.
Also outside, Ian and Kesha Overton operated R & O Ranch, a Johnson City business that sells infused olive oils. She said the most popular is rosemary and garlic infused. Also outside, Ashley Rose operated Antiques and Esthetics and had an eclectic mix of items including toys, an old doll and 1950s paper goods.
Pam and Ken Elliott, former Bloomingdale residents and Class of 1976 Ketron High School graduates who live near Atlanta, were in town for Ketron reunion events this weekend and stopped by the auditorium to browse offerings.
INSIDE THE CIVIC
Inside the auditorium, Barry Moore of Barry's Custom Lamps in Gray stood ready to sell some of his creations, including steampunk-style lamps and cell phone chargers.
Also, the Royal Red Stew booth by Comfort Foods, based in Piney Flats and headed by Unicoi resident Helen Okpokowuruk, gave out free samples of what sample distributor Paul Okpokowuruk said could be used to make a tasty beef stew in 15 minutes.
In the area where elections are normally held, Jack Rolewicz, a Kingsport-based agent for the nonprofit Charity Music, was offering instruments for sale including violins, cellos, an electric guitar, a trombone and a trumpet. This marked his first sale at the auditorium, although he set up at the two recent ones at MeadowView.
Back on the main floor, KaSoundra Fuller of Surgoinsville was there from Country Goodness, which sells barn wood art, canvas art, candied nuts, cakes and cupcakes, with her father, Larry Brewer.
On the auditorium stage, Jessica Haskins brought her 22 Cute Design with a friend, De nova Furnishing's owner Renee Devereux. The two, from Knoxville, travel to shows together and were at the more recent MeadowView sale. They had a mix of decorative signs and artwork.
Another inside vendor was Antiques & Old Lace, owned by Annette Demay, from Smithfield, North Carolina.
And Johnson City-based P & P Treasures offered up man cave essentials, including old metal road signs, advertising signs and thermometers.
SOME SELLERS THERE FROM THE START
Also among inside vendors, Kingsporter Liz Stothart of Liz's Attic has set up at every Model City Antique & Flea since the first one in 2020 and also has a booth at Hudson's General Store and Antiques in downtown Kingsport.
Robin Waters of Tennessee Homemade, a Kingsport business that sells homemade goat's milk soap, room sprays, candles and vanilla extract called Madagascar, said the event always had done well since she did the first one in 2020.
Another vendor who's been at all the Antique & Flea events since 2020 was John Taylor of Monroe, Georgia. Janice and John's Attic sells vintage cast iron and also seasons skillets and other cast-iron items.
He said the business goes across the Southeast to Louisiana, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida.