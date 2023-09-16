KINGSPORT — Vendors and customers from across the region came together at the Model City Marketplace Fall & Holiday Show, held Friday and Saturday.

Organizers Allyson Kilgore and Robin Griswold of Kingsport held the seventh of the events, also known as Model City Antique & Flea. This fall it returned to Kingsport's art deco Civic Auditorium next to Dobyns-Bennett High School.


Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you