BLOUNTVILLE — Countywide, growth in sales tax revenues rebounded sharply in June across Sullivan County and its cities.
Sales tax revenues, totaled $6.32 million countywide for the month, an increase of $523,346 compared to June 2021. That’s growth of nearly 9.2%.
Countywide, sales tax revenue totaled $65.76 million for the 11-month period covered by a monthly report from the Sullivan County Finance Office. That equals growth of $6.67 million, or 11.3%, over the same period a year ago.
Kingsport businesses continue to produce the largest chunk of sales taxes generated within the county.
The $6.67 million in growth, by collection point: Kingsport, $3.77 million; Bristol, $1.65 million; non-city portions of the county, $1.26 million; Johnson City, $39,000; and Bluff City, $31,000.
June growth (the $523,346 figure) by location: Kingsport, $262,000; non-city portions of the county, $139,000; Bristol, $124,000; Bluff City, $328; and Johnson City, $7,800.
After countywide revenue for May showed a relative drop in growth (1.11%) compared to other months for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, finance office staff distributed information to county commissioners comparing June of this year to June of 2021 and 2020.
Staff said a monthly “decrease” was expected after large monthly growth figures throughout 2021 on the heels of slow or negative growth during the pandemic.
In May of 2020, for example, sales tax revenue decreased by half a percent compared to May 2019. Then in May 2021 sales tax revenue rebounded with growth of more than 34.5% ($1.63 million) compared to May 2020’s bleak economic snapshot.
This year’s May revenue, countywide, represents a two-year growth of more than $1.7 million, or nearly 35.2%, staff said.
Half of sales tax revenue coming back to the county and its cites goes to local school systems:
Sullivan County Schools’ share for the 11-month period is $14.6 million, up $1.26 million compared to the same period a year ago. During development of the county’s budget for this fiscal year, education officials expressed anxiety about the county commission’s decision to calculate the school system’s revenue by shifting the stream to include more sales tax and less property tax.
System supporters argued against relying on the growth in sales tax revenue that occurred during July 2020-June 2021.
They said if that growth proved to be artificial, the system would have a deficit.
Kingsport City Schools’ share is $11.7 million, up $1.46 million compared to last year.
The Bristol, Tennessee, City Schools’ share is $6.49 million, up $631,000 compared to last year.
Johnson City Schools’ share is $126,000, down $7,000.
The non-school share for each locality for the 11-month period: Sullivan County, $5.3 million, up $628,000; Kingsport, $18.65 million, up $1.9 million; Bristol, $8.2 million, up $826,000; Bluff City, $331,000, up $16,000; Johnson City, $437,000, down $20,000.