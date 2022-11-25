NORTON — Police in Norton and Coeburn are investigating two Friday fires at Dollar General stores.

A 12:51 p.m., an emergency call brought Norton police and firefighters to a blaze inside the Dollar General on West Park Avenue. Dark smoke flowed out the front door as customers and staff stood in the parking lot.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video