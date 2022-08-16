PINEY FLATS — The history of Piney Flats lives on in the latest book from a local author, Robert Sorrell.
Sorrell recently released his newest book, “The Story of Becoming Piney Flats.” According to a press release, the book covers the history of Piney Flats from the 1700s, when pioneer Daniel Boone roamed the area, to the development of Boone Lake and beyond.
The book includes a look at Piney Flats as the temporary capital of the Southwest Territory before Tennessee gained its statehood as well as information on the pioneering families (such as the Masengills, Shells, DeVaults and Kings) that called the area home. According to the release, the book also covers how Piney Flats could have been home to Bristol Motor Speedway and the story of the King brothers, who went on to become successful Bristolians.
“The Story of Becoming Piney Flats” includes vintage and new photographs and was produced in conjunction with the Piney Flats Historical Society. The book is a product of Laurel Fork Publishing.
Sorrell has written for several newspapers throughout the area as well as regional and national magazines. His previous books include “Images of America: Roan Mountain,” “Images of America: Historic Homes of Northeast Tennessee,” “Blue Ridge Fire Towers” and “Kenneth Potter: True Stories of a Criminal Investigator.” Sorrell currently lives in Elizabethton with his wife, Dalena, and serves as a licensed real estate agent with Century 21 Legacy in Johnson City.