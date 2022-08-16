The Story of Becoming Piney Flats by robert sorrell cover

‘The Story of Becoming Piney Flats’ is the latest book from local author Robert Sorrell.

PINEY FLATS — The history of Piney Flats lives on in the latest book from a local author, Robert Sorrell.

"The Story of Becoming Piney Flats" is the latest book from local and regional author Robert Sorrell.

Sorrell recently released his newest book, “The Story of Becoming Piney Flats.” According to a press release, the book covers the history of Piney Flats from the 1700s, when pioneer Daniel Boone roamed the area, to the development of Boone Lake and beyond.

