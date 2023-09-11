KINGSPORT — According to a permit issued in August by the city of Kingsport, Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area received a repair/remodel permit for their new headquarters space with construction costs valued at $2.5 million.
The new space, located at 2745 E. Stone Drive, is the former location of Traders Village.
“Construction started a few weeks ago on our new home office space,” said Amanda Adams, director of communications for Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area. “When Goodwill bought the Traders Village complex in 2018, our strategic plan was to move our home office staff there in the future.”
This permit comes nearly a year after the company sold its former home office space at 2017 Brookside Drive. Adams explained this new location will consolidate their operations and help position Goodwill for continued growth.
“On Oct. 19, 2022, Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area sold the current home office located at 2017 Brookside Drive,” Adams said. “We plan to renovate a portion of the middle building at 2745 E. Stone Drive as our home office.”
Adams said she hopes they will be moved into the East Stone Drive headquarters by late spring and early summer of next year.
“Goodwill’s plans are to have some great collaborative spaces, allowing for a greater impact in Goodwill serving the community,” said Adams.
Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area operates 10 retail locations throughout a 17-county service area in far Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. For more information about the organization, visit https://www.goodwilltnva.org/.
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.