KINGSPORT — According to a permit issued in August by the city of Kingsport, Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area received a repair/remodel permit for their new headquarters space with construction costs valued at $2.5 million.

The new space, located at 2745 E. Stone Drive, is the former location of Traders Village.


