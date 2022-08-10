KINGSPORT — You could say the Fort Henry Mall has gifted a regional business owner with a pop-up shop for the upcoming holiday season.
Kingsport Gifting Co. will open this October in the Fort Henry Mall in Kingsport, a release from the American Dream Project said. According to the release, the business will open within the mall for a 12-week period ending in December.
“There were so many exciting ideas that made it difficult to choose just one winner,” said Lindsey Mueller, Director of the American Dream Project. “We are thrilled to be working with Kingsport Gifting Co. to bring their dream storefront to life in the Fort Henry Mall. We were inspired by their passion and drive to expand their business. There are so many possibilities for small business growth at the Fort Henry Mall and we are excited for what’s ahead.”
Kingsport Gifting Co. will be the second location for Cassie Rowe, the owner of the pop-up shop and the original store, the Abingdon Gifting Co., located at 266 W Main St, Abingdon, VA.
The shop offers various items such as coffee, wine, chocolate and other luxury items in gift boxes and other arrangements.
"Winning this pop-up space for the holidays will give us the opportunity to reach a market that we may not have, in any other situation," Rowe said in the release. "Our corporate clients in Kingsport and Johnson City will finally be able to come in to shop with us rather than just over the phone or online.
"I am looking forward to seeing our connections and our business grow. We are so excited to help everyone find the best gifts this season at Kingsport Gifting Co.”
Past winners include Just Dandy, Home Styling Studio and Forever Delaney Jane.
The winner of the project is awarded space in the mall as well as a cash prize for the design and build-out of their dream pop-up space, the release said. Rent will be covered by the Fort Henry Mall.
The search for Kingsport’s Next Great Pop-Up is a partnership with the American Dream Project, an initiative that connects entrepreneurs with brick-and-mortar spaces. For more information, go online to https://www.dreambighere.com/.
