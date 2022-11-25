Smoke pours from the front door of the Dollar General Store in Norton Friday as the first emergency responders arrive at the scene. Authorities say no customers or employees appear to have been injured in the fire.
Mike Still - Kingsport Times News
A Norton firefighter rolls a cart full of fire-damaged merchandise from the Norton Dollar General Store Friday.
NORTON –Police in Norton and Coeburn are investigating two separate Friday fires at Dollar General stores
A 12:51 p.m. emergency call brought Norton police and fire fighters to a blaze inside the Dollar General store on West Park Avenue. Dark smoke flowed out of the front door as customers and staff stood in the parking lot.
Later that afternoon, Coeburn police and fire fighters responded to a fire inside that town's Dollar General on Alternate U.S. Route 58
No flames were visible from the outside as Norton fire fighters entered the building. Within a half hour, much of the smoke had cleared from the building and the firefighters wheeled out shopping carts filled with smoldering packages of paper towels and foam plates and bowls.
Norton Fire Chief Todd Lagow said a customer kept the fire from becoming worse.
“They had the presence of mind to use a fire extinguisher and knock the fire and kept it spreading to a shelf full of lighter fluid,” said Lagow. “They probably helped avert a disaster.”
Fire fighters finished putting out the fire.
Lagow showed a camera phone photo of the lighter fluid display, with caps on the bottles melted from the fire.
The fire appeared centered at the center rear of the store’s sales floor, Lagow said. He said customers appeared to have been in the store when the fire started.
No employees or customers appeared to be injured in the blaze, Lagow and Norton Rescue Squad Chief Earl Cash both said.
“It looks like the store will be closed for a few days,” Lagow said, adding that he was told that another small fire had been reported at the Coeburn Dollar General location a short time after the Norton fire.
Coeburn Police Lt. Randall Brickey said the Coeburn fire started in a box of diapers.
"The two fires seem similar in nature," Brickey said. adding that the store reopened later Friday.
A Coeburn store employee declined to comment on any fire report there.
Norton Police Sgt. Greg Mays said the Norton fire appeared to be arson started in the store's dog food aisle.
"We're waiting for video from the Coeburn store to compare with the Norton video," said Mays.
Brickey asked anyone with information on the Coeburn fire to call the Coeburn Police Department at (276) 395-7240 or dispatch at (276) 328-3756.
Mays said anyone with information on the Norton fire can call the city police department at (276) 679-1212.
Dollar Generai Inc. operates stores in surrounding locations including Appalachia, Big Stone Gap, Pound and St. Paul.