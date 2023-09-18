enterprise featured Renovation work begins at former Highway Boutique By ALLISON WINTERS awinters@sixriversmedia.com Allison Winters Author email Sep 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email A demolition permit was issued on Aug. 11 for the former location of the Highway Boutique. ALLISON WINTERS/six rivers media ALLISON WINTERS awinters@sixriversmedia.com ALLISON WINTERS awinters@sixriversmedia.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — Renovation has started at the former location of the Highway Boutique, which has been a part of the Lynn Garden community since 1975.A demolition permit was issued on Aug. 11 to the current owner of the property, Atay LLC, according to the monthly permit report released by the city of Kingsport.Property records show the property in Lynn Garden was sold by J&R Enterprises to Atay LLC for $200,000 on April 27.According to Jody Stewart, owner of Atay LLC, workers have started cleaning out the inside of the building. Stewart did not provide an answer as to what future plans for the building are.Atay LLC also owns the property at NetPro Studios, which was formerly the home of Kingsley Elementary School. Stay Engaged React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry Job Market Allison Winters Author email Follow Allison Winters Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Kingsport eyeing giving control of auditorium to school system Renovation work begins at former Highway Boutique Kingsport school system names special education athletic coordinator Volunteer High Fire Science Program gets its own fire truck New Hawkins County business sells handcrafted fairy companions Bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs to perform at ETSU Martin Center ON AIR Local Events