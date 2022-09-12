KINGSPORT — Eighteen developments that will bring more than 2,500 homes, townhomes or apartment units to the Model City are in the process of being built, and there is no indication the growth will stop anytime soon.
“In 2021, there were around 600 housing units being developed in the city of Kingsport,” John Rose, the city’s economic development director, said.
“You come to August of 2021 and there are 2,500. That’s the highest number we’ve ever seen.”
The list of future and ongoing developments spans the city.
The largest ones include Fieldcrest, a development of about 1,000 units being built on the east end of town, and the Groseclose property in Shipp Springs, which will bring in 600 units.
Major developments closer to the downtown core include Brickyard Park, which will have more than 350 units consisting of single-family homes, townhomes and apartments, and Centennial Row, which will consist of townhomes on Main Street.
Kingsport has not seen such expansive residential development since the mid-2000s during the housing boom and maybe even before that.
“This is one of the largest amount of units, I think, built in a single time,” Rose said.
Jeff Fleming, who heads up Move to Kingsport, said between 1940 and 2000 the city averaged 3,500 new homes a decade. From 2000 to 2010, the average was 2,552.
Then the housing crash and the Great Recession occurred in 2008.
Building stopped, so now developers are playing catch-up to meet market demand.
Locally, there were other factors that played into housing, Fleming said. During the ’90s, some legacy industries downsized or closed.
“There were ripple effects throughout the local economy that shook many people’s confidence in our future,” he said.
But there’s renewed confidence, especially from people from outside the area who are moving to Kingsport, sparking a lot of growth, Fleming said.
There are no signs of housing turning downward either, he noted. The primary reason for increased housing prices is lingering demand from 2008.
Kingsport, Fleming said, has generally avoided the highs and lows that larger housing markets experience. He said he expects continued slow and steady growth.
“It may soften a little, but I would expect that pattern to continue,” he said.
The reason is that many people are fleeing the larger cities and heading to lower-cost and lower-crime areas. While many are going to the suburbs, others are heading to smaller cities like Kingsport.
They are looking for places that value education and are less taxing, while being large enough to have amenities like vibrant downtowns, shopping, dining and farmers markets — places where rush hour traffic and the risk of urban sprawl aren’t a problem.
“States like Tennessee and cities like Kingsport are high on their priority list,” Fleming said.