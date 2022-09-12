Granby development

Homes under construction line Granby Road on Friday. There are more than 2,500 homes being planned or built in Kingsport at this time.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER/Kingsport Times News

KINGSPORT — Eighteen developments that will bring more than 2,500 homes, townhomes or apartment units to the Model City are in the process of being built, and there is no indication the growth will stop anytime soon.

“In 2021, there were around 600 housing units being developed in the city of Kingsport,” John Rose, the city’s economic development director, said.

