KINGSPORT — Jeff Fleming, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce’s relocation manager and retired Kingsport City Manager, said Monday the average homebuyer is not being priced out of the market in Kingsport.
He said the real places where housing has become unaffordable are cities such as New York, Chicago, Tampa, Florida and Los Angeles. Even Sevier County is on the list of unaffordable with an average price of square foot of home is $394 compared to $139 in Kingsport.
“We’re not even there yet,” Fleming said.
Fleming, who oversees Move to Kingsport, gave a presentation Monday afternoon to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen about growth within the city. The area is growing, and it’s growing at a sustainable rate, he said.
Over the last two years, there have been around 2,000 families move into the city. But even that doesn’t take into consideration those who are moving into apartments.
“That’s a conservative estimate,” he said.
A third of those moving to Kingsport are from outside a 35-mile radius, he said. Of those, the majority are coming from Tennessee, but outside the 35-mile radius, he said. The top states people are moving from are Florida and California, he said.
The two biggest reasons people are moving here are because of jobs or retirement, he said. There are also many coming to the area who plan to work from home.
But he said there are still concerns. While the city is growing, the work force is shrinking. From 2002 to 2022, the city has seen an almost 4% decrease in its workforce, Fleming said.
“We have consumers, but we don’t have workers,” Fleming said.
Fleming also highlighted another interesting fact in his presentation. Northeast Tennessee is growing, while surrounding areas are seeing losses.
Between 2010 and 2020, Northeast Tennessee has grown about 2% while Northwest North Carolina, Southwest Virginia and Southeast Kentucky have lost people, with Kentucky seeing about 10% of its population leave.
The majority of people moving to Kingsport is because of one big reason, Fleming said. The city is high quality at a low cost. Other similar type cities would include Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Athens, Alabama, he said.
He said a good rate of growth is 5 to 10% a year, and Kingsport is within that range. If it becomes too large, like what is going on around Nashville, where the growth rate is almost 25% a year, it starts stressing being able to provide adequate services.
Housing is also affordable. The median house price is $250,000.
“Sullivan County remains one of the most affordable in Tennessee,” Fleming said.