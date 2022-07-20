KINGSPORT — The Price and Ramey Insurance Group footprint throughout the Tri-Cities just got a bit bigger.
Price and Ramey announced the acquisition of two agencies on Wednesday – Insurance Management Group of Johnson City and Alexander Insurance Agency of Elizabethton. Price and Ramey also has offices in Bristol and Kingsport.
“Price and Ramey has been headquartered in Kingsport since 1914, and we have insured our neighbors throughout the Tri-Cities for over a century,” said Linda Nichols, the CEO of Price and Ramey, in a press release. “It is now time that we provide permanent offices throughout the region to be able to best serve our clients in Johnson City and Elizabethton.”
Price and Ramey previously had an office in Elizabethton. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the difficult decision was made to temporarily close its Elizabethton branch office due to reduced in-person client demands and to allow staff to safely work from home, the release said. According to the release, “the reopening in the Elizabethton community was never of a question of if, but when.”
“Price and Ramey deeply values the culture and the businesses that these insurance leaders have built over the years and is excited to continue that same level of service,” the release said. “They will bring in their additional support staff, technology solutions, and other expertise to elevate the customer service clients know and love.”
The transition of the acquisition will occur slowly over the next few months, the release said. Any questions should be directed to Director of Operations Kellie Weaver at (423) 246-6181.
Since its beginnings 108 years ago, Price and Ramey Insurance Group has offered protection for thousands of individuals & families throughout the East Tennessee region. The company offers auto, home, health, business, liability, commercial, life and other areas of insurance.