The Dobyns-Taylor Warehouse could soon see a complete transformation as a lease to the Kingsport Economic Development Board was finalized last week.
Officials will start looking next on what kind of vision could be realized at the 108,000-square-foot building.
“We’re working on a master plan for future development,” John Rose, economic development director for the city of Kingsport, said. “That’s the next step.”
The lease enables the Economic Development Board to begin redevelopment of the facility, along with soliciting potential businesses for the establishment.
There are currently two tenants of the property right now. Two warehouse companies and Atlas Culinary, run by Justin Carrabello, who operates a culinary school.
Rose said the lease is for 25 years with purchase or renewal options. A feasibility study has been conducted by CRW, while Spoden & Wilson Engineers conducted the structural evaluation and S&ME oversaw an environmental study.
The original building was built in 1917 as a hosiery mill, which ran for four decades. Four more additions were added up until the 1950s.
Rose has said that the city envisions a mixed-use development, restaurant or shopping plaza. Because of the rooftop, there could also be potential for a rooftop bar.
Environmental studies have been completed.
From the Food City shopping center to Broad Street has been one area downtown that has been a focus of redevelopment, Rose said. The Kingsport Press Building, the Food City shopping center, the Kingsport Farmers Market and Town Loft Apartments have all been major developments in the area over the years.
Within the area, city officials have also spoken about the possibility of attracting a hotel.
“That is so central to the future success of downtown,” Rose said. “To make sure properties like that get redeveloped.”
Rose said it’s exciting to see the number of people looking and willing to invest in Kingsport.
“We want to publicly thank the Taylor family for entrusting KDB for the redevelopment of this site,” Rose said.