KINGSPORT — A new food trailer has hit the road, and this one is sure to sprout a smile.

That is, if you like potatoes.

Spud wagon 4.jpg

The Spud Wagon is owned and operated by Larry and Charlie Hilton, who take their wildly topped spuds throughout the Tri-Cities and, soon, possibly into Southwest Virginia.
Wagon Wheel spud

The 'Wagon Wheel' potato features maple and brown sugar chicken strips, corn and mozzarella cheese, all topped with honey.

Spud wagon 6.jpg

The ‘Buffalo Bill’ potato is a combination of chicken strips, buffalo sauce and shredded cheddar cheese.

For more information, go to The Spud Wagon’s Facebook page at facebook.com/thespudwagon423/.