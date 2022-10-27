KINGSPORT — A new food trailer has hit the road, and this one is sure to sprout a smile.
That is, if you like potatoes.
The Spud Wagon has potato-based meals to suit just about every taste bud.
Larry Hilton and his wife, Charlie Hilton, of Kingsport, opened the mobile business in May after deciding they’d like to join the food truck craze, taking their homemade gourmet food on wheels to wherever the people go.
Just follow the aromas that drift through the air when you spot The Spud Wagon, a colorful food trailer decorated with illustrations of an old-fashioned covered wagon and animated spuds.
The fresh-baked and loaded potatoes are cleverly named after Western themes like “The Alamo,” with chicken strips, taco meat, queso cheese and mild Rotel. Then there’s the “Annie Oakley,” which is a potato topped with butter, sour cream, chives, shredded Cheddar cheese and bacon.
How about the “Gold Rush” potato? It’s topped with pulled pork barbecue and mac and cheese. The “Tombstone” potato features Charlie Hilton’s signature chili, nacho cheese, jalapenos and Doritos chips.
All items are also available on corn chips and Doritos platters instead of baked potatoes.
The couple said other customer favorites are potatoes topped with grilled fajita chicken strips.
During the fall, they offer sweet potatoes drizzled with brown sugar, marshmallows, honey and cinnamon.
The varied menu and catchy names have a tendency to sometimes boggle the minds of customers, who have been known to stand and study the selections for five minutes or more while making choices, Larry Hilton said.
And some customers ask for the oddest combinations to flavor their baked potatoes.
“My brother ordered a potato with everything on it and all of the meats we serve. I bet that potato weighed 10 pounds,” Charlie Hilton said with a laugh. “He said it was so good with everything mixed together. People will ask for different combinations. One gentleman always wants onions on his baked potato.”
The idea to start a food trailer business actually fell into their laps when their son, who helped start the business, decided to pursue another career.
“My wife is a really good cook,” Larry Hilton said. “We have thrown around the idea of opening some kind of restaurant and finally decided on a food trailer.”
They thought about opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant at one time but decided the food business on wheels was the best route to go.
Larry Hilton said it offers lower overhead for the entrepreneur, and it’s a more affordable investment option than opening a brick-and-mortar business.
While many food truck businesses sell traditional foods like hamburgers and hot dogs, the couple wanted to find something unique — something different that would catch the eye and taste buds of customers. The versatile potato won out.
Husband and wife both hold down full-time jobs while juggling the lifestyle of food entrepreneurs. The food trailer is usually ready to roll on Fridays and weekends when Larry Hilton is not driving a truck for the Sullivan County Highway Department.
They set up at schools for teacher lunches, churches, area hospitals, festivals and other community events.
Larry Hilton reported they went through eight 50-pound boxes of potatoes when the couple recently traveled to the Baileyton Celebration. They will usually sell as many as 50 loaded potatoes at daily events.
They often set up at locations in the Jonesborough, Kingsport and Bristol, Tennessee, areas, but they are in the process of obtaining permits that will allow them to serve food in Virginia.
“We’ve had numerous requests to come to places like Bristol, Virginia, and Norton, Wise and Clintwood in Virginia.”
With a little ingenuity, the husband-and-wife team has developed an efficient method for maintaining the trailer with some of the best foods that are quick and easy to sell to on-the-go customers.
They spend hours preparing the ingredients before customers show up at the sales window.
Charlie Hilton prepares the homemade chili, taco meat, cole slaw and macaroni and cheese in the trailer.
She’s been trying out a homemade banana pudding, and it’s become so popular it may become a regular menu item.
Larry Hilton smokes pulled pork barbecue behind the trailer. The potatoes are baked in a smoker that has been converted into an outdoor propane oven.
Five slow cookers and two commercial food warmers on the trailer keep meats hot, fresh and ready to serve. The only meat items that are purchased frozen are the fajita chicken strips.
For more information, go to The Spud Wagon’s Facebook page at facebook.com/thespudwagon423/.