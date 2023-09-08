Pet Supplies Plus
Contributed/Pet Supplies Plus

KINGSPORT — Pet Supplies Plus will celebrate the opening of its Kingsport location Saturday, Sept. 9.

The store will be located at 1649 E. Stone Drive and will offer pet products, self-pet wash stations, a full-service grooming salon and a carry-out service.


