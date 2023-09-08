KINGSPORT — Pet Supplies Plus will celebrate the opening of its Kingsport location Saturday, Sept. 9.
The store will be located at 1649 E. Stone Drive and will offer pet products, self-pet wash stations, a full-service grooming salon and a carry-out service.
Pet Supplies Plus is owned by US Retail, the largest franchise group within the store system with more than 60 locations. The Kingsport store will be the 10th location in Tennessee, with the next closest location being in Johnson City.
“At US Retail, we care about providing families with affordable and high-quality goods and services for their pets,” said Doug DeLozier, multi-unit franchise owner of Pet Supplies Plus. “Our Tennessee locations span from Nashville to Johnson City and now Kingsport. We will continue to play an integral role within these communities so that more neighbors can care and provide for their pet’s needs.”
Pet Supplies Plus of Kingsport will host a weekend-long grand opening event Sept. 9 and 10. Throughout the celebration, Pet Supplies Plus will offer complimentary dog washes.
On Sept. 9, Mystery scratch cards will be given to customers throughout the day. The first 100 people to visit on Sept. 10 will receive one free small bag of Redford Naturals dog or cat food. There will be an opportunity for guests to enter the grand opening raffle to win a $250, $100 or $50 gift card for the store.
Pet Supplies Plus Kingsport is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To contact Pet Supplies Plus of Kingsport, call (423) 690-8130 or visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.