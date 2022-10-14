SWVA nuclear proposal - Glenn Youngkin

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, at podium, talks about plans to bring a small nuclear power plant to Southwest Virginia within the next decade. Youngkin was joined by, from left, Va. House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith, former Virginia governor George Allen, Deputy Virginia House Majority Leader Israel O'Quinn, state Attorney General Jason Miyares and Fourth District Del. Will Wampler.

 Mike Still - Kingsport Times News

NORTON – In an invitation-only event Friday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin gave more details about a proposed Southwest Virginia nuclear power plant in the next decade.

Youngkin’s announcement follows release of the state’s four year energy plan two weeks ago, calling for a small modular reactor plant – similar in concept and design to modern naval shipboard nuclear reactors.

