On Tuesday, the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association hosted the 26th Annual Pinnacle Awards honoring the top accomplishments and standout individuals in the local tourism industry.
The sold out event featured a new record of 39 Pinnacle Awards given to the top nominations of each category. It was hosted by Visit Johnson City, presented by Bristol Motor Speedway and produced in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.
Each nominee was ranked by a panel of judges in the tourism industry across the United States. There were nearly 75 nominations in categories for marketing, advertising, events, attractions, individual achievement and supporting business awards.
Among the winners, a Sullivan East High School journalism class won a Pinnacle Award in Marketing and Public Relations from the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association.
This year was the Patriots win in the inaugural Marketing and Public Relations category for high schools. The winning video was titled “Look East!”
“We live in an amazing part of the world and we love having the opportunity to show off the outstanding beauty, talent and opportunities our East community has to offer,” East Principal Andy Hare said. “It’s an honor to be recognized by the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association for our students’ efforts. I just can’t say enough about how proud I am of our students, teachers, school and community.”
According to the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association, tourism is the second largest economic driver in the state. Northeast Tennessee generates more than $773 million in direct tourist spending and more than $189 million in payroll. This generates more than $25 million in local sales tax annual.
The event also hosted graduates of the Hospitality & Tourism Certificate program in partnership between East Tennessee State University and Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association.
Pinnacle Awards were given to the following projects, events and individuals in both small and large budget categories: