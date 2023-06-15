2023 Pinnacle Award Winners.jpg

A new record of 39 Pinnacle Awards given to the top nominations of each category.

 Contributed/Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association

On Tuesday, the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association hosted the 26th Annual Pinnacle Awards honoring the top accomplishments and standout individuals in the local tourism industry.

The sold out event featured a new record of 39 Pinnacle Awards given to the top nominations of each category. It was hosted by Visit Johnson City, presented by Bristol Motor Speedway and produced in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.

