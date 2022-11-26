Northeast State Commu- nity College has been awarded a $1.25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor and the Appalachian Regional Commission through the Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities (WORC) grant program.

Northeast State was the only community college in Tennessee to receive a WORC grant in the most recent round of funding. In all, $17.2 million was awarded to 13 projects in eight Appalachian states.

Gayle Manchin

Gayle Manchin, federal co-chairwoman of the Appalachian Regional Commission

Donna Ferrell

Donna Ferrell, dean of Northeast State Community College's Technologies Division

