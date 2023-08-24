Northeast opens testing site

Northeast State Community College's Jim Holbrook demonstrates how students can take exams from companies such as Cisco and CompTIA to earn IT or information technology certifications to augment their associate degrees at Northeast State.

 NORTHEAST STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has established a testing site for computer information technology students seeking to earn valuable industry certifications.

Located on the second floor of the Technical Education Complex building of the college’s main campus in Blountville, the Pearson VUE center provides a testing site for computer science students seeking certifications from top-tier technology companies.


