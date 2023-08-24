Northeast State Community College's Jim Holbrook demonstrates how students can take exams from companies such as Cisco and CompTIA to earn IT or information technology certifications to augment their associate degrees at Northeast State.
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has established a testing site for computer information technology students seeking to earn valuable industry certifications.
Located on the second floor of the Technical Education Complex building of the college’s main campus in Blountville, the Pearson VUE center provides a testing site for computer science students seeking certifications from top-tier technology companies.
Pearson VUE is a computer-based test proctor and delivery company used worldwide. The center welcomed its first students for exams at the Northeast State site in spring of 2023. The center houses exams used for information technology companies such as Cisco, CompTIA and EC-Council, among others.
“It is an excellent demonstration of skill as an IT job candidate has taken the time to learn the content to the level to be able to sit down and take that exam,” said Jim Holbrook, instructor and chair of the College’s Computer and Information Sciences department. “Certifications are vital for people in computer science as it is a testament to a skill.”
As a test center, Northeast State delivers certification exams that demonstrate a high level of knowledge by students earning certifications while completing their associate degrees. Proctors monitor students during testing via video as required by Pearson VUE site control.
The new testing center gives individuals access to take the coveted Cisco Certified Network Associate or CCNA certification exam among other Cisco certifications. The Northeast State networking curriculum for the associate degree includes CCNA 1, 2 and 3 classes, giving students a deep dive into Cisco networking.
The certifications specific to Northeast State computer science students also include the CompTIA Network+, A+, Linux+ and various cyber defense certifications.
“We are going a step beyond and teaching all of the content to each of those certifications in their respective classes,” he said. “It is going to make for more rigorous classes; however, the students will benefit from it as they will be exposed to that whole certification path.”
Holbrook said that students earning subject-specific certifications, a technical certificate, and/or an associate degree stand out among candidates when entering the workforce.
“I have lost jobs because I didn’t have specific certifications during the interview process,” said Holbrook. “I have gotten jobs by having specific certifications because it set me apart.”
Holbrook said he planned to expand certification exam offerings in the coming months for students. Two popular certification avenues were Amazon web service certifications and a selection of Google certifications. Those exams are smaller, with knowledge bases broken up into more specific topics.
Northeast State offers associate degree pathways in the academic programs of Cyber Defense, Networking, Programming, and Systems Administration in addition to transfer-specific degrees. The department also features associate degrees in computer science and information systems through the Tennessee Transfer Pathway options for students pursuing a four-year degree.