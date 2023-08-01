KINGSPORT — Thinking about a health care career? Northeast State Community College’s Workforce Solutions presents a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant or CCMA course offering a broad spectrum of knowledge to begin the path forward.
With the first class scheduled to begin Sept. 11, all course meetings convene on-ground at the Regional Center for Health Professions or RCHP on the Northeast State at Kingsport campus. The address is 300 W. Main St., Kingsport.
The course requires students to take part in clinical laboratory settings.
The classes will be 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays Sept. 11 to Dec. 18. For information on the program's cost, which includes the certification exam by the National Healthcare Association, other information and to register for this class, contact Workforce Solutions at 423-354-5353 or email Mark Solterbeck, coordinator of Workforce Solutions, at masolterbeck@northeaststate.edu.
Medical assistants complete administrative and clinical tasks in the offices of physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities.
A CCMA’s duties vary with the location, specialty, and size of the practice. Course topics include patient care; communication; office administration; medical law and ethics; phlebotomy; and EKG monitoring.
Individuals interested in starting a career in the medical field, prospective patient care technicians or those looking to develop skills can benefit from the CCMA course. This program enables students to become crucial members of a medical team with skills necessary in a variety of health care settings.
Students who complete the course gain technical knowledge required for success when taking the certification examination.