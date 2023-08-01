KINGSPORT — Thinking about a health care career? Northeast State Community College’s Workforce Solutions presents a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant or CCMA course offering a broad spectrum of knowledge to begin the path forward.

With the first class scheduled to begin Sept. 11, all course meetings convene on-ground at the Regional Center for Health Professions or RCHP on the Northeast State at Kingsport campus. The address is 300 W. Main St., Kingsport.

