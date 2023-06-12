KINGSPORT — After a year and a half of construction, the new location of Kingsport’s oldest restaurant is set to open soon.
The restaurant has operated out of the Sherwood Road location for 85 years but more recently has passed to new ownership. For the past four years, owners Victoria and Jaron Harville have been critical in the construction of the new location and pushing the restaurant through the years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The architecture and design was done by Studio Four Design, based in Knoxville, Tennessee. According to Victoria Harville, the building boasts 3,800 square feet of indoor space and 2,000 square feet of outdoor space. There will be a putting green and patio seating for visitors to use. Harville also shared that she helped with the design and furniture selection within the restaurant.
“Really, we’re wanting to provide a fun spot for people to come hang out for the community,” said Harville. “We’re just trying to upgrade our current restaurant for a better space for people to enjoy.”
While they plan to stick to the traditional favorites of the restaurant, the Harvilles also wanted to improve the overall restaurant experience.
“We took a lot of things back to scratch,” Harville said. “We went to organic chicken and grass-fed beef; we’ve tried to really better the quality. I think our vision was to have an atmosphere that fit that.”
There will be some new additions to the menu, with some “fun” sandwiches, burgers, baked goods and appetizers, according to Harville. The restaurant has partnered with former Daytona 500 champion Trevor Bayne to serve his craft coffee brand.
“We really think it’ll be a great addition to the community,” mentioned Harville. “We’re really excited about how everything’s come together and for people to be able to come in and have a good time, and it’d be a nice spot to hang out.”
No official opening date has been set, but they hope to open in six to eight weeks. The new location will operate from 2406 Memorial Blvd. They plan to close the old location once the new one is fully operational. Operation hours have not been determined yet for the new location.
Before their opening, they will be hosting a hiring fair, which will be announced on their social media and website. For more information about Nick’s Restaurant, visit nicksrestaurantandcatering.com/.