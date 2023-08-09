NICKELSVILLE — Either in his studio or shop, you can probably find Kris Connors carving a new custom project.
Connors, owner and lead craftsmen for Custom Sculpture & Sign Co., has been a chainsaw carver and sculptor for the past 19 years. He was always interested in creating art and experimenting with different materials growing up, but it wasn’t until watching a demonstration at an agricultural fair that he decided to try chainsaw carving.
“I did not know how to weld, I didn't know how to do any bronze casting,” said Connors. “So the idea of sculpture just seemed kind of far out to me, and I just didn't know how to do those things. I did sculpture on a small scale with clay.”
For his birthday that year, Connors bought a chainsaw and started researching to learn whatever he could. He started out carving for fun and completing personal projects until he realized people were interested in purchasing his work.
“I was carving on the side while teaching art at the local high school,” Connors said. “In 2012, I decided to get out of teaching and just do this full time. And so I've been doing it full time ever since.”
He started his carving career in Connecticut until he moved to Nickelsville five years ago. He completes most of his larger scale projects in his home studio and the smaller ones at the shop in downtown Nickelsville. Sometimes he will also be asked to carve projects at the site of a stump.
All of his work is custom made, meaning he has no set inventory — every piece is different.
One of his largest pieces in the past year was an 18-foot Kodiak bear carved from the stump of a poplar tree. Located in Bethesda, Maryland, he worked with fellow carver Paul Waclo to complete the project in nine days.
Connors said bears are the most popular request he gets for wood carvings, but he has done other animals such as eagles, owls, dogs, elephants and whales. He said he uses several types of chainsaw bars for varying amounts of detail.
“Most people don't know that there's no kickback on carving bars, you can plunge them right to the wood, and they will kick back in your face like a normal bar when you cannot do that with a normal bar,” Connors said.
To keep the project to scale, Connors uses reference photos from a 3D model and a grid overlay for precise measurements. He then studies the anatomy of the animal or subject until he can visualize how to make the cuts in the material.
He starts carving at the top of the stump or piece of wood and works his way down. If the piece is tall enough, he will use scaffolding to work around the sculpture and make the necessary cuts.