NICKELSVILLE — The Johnsons have finished harvesting their pumpkins in preparation for the third season of visitors at Pungo Farms.

The Johnsons — a family of six — have spent the last five months planting and preparing the pumpkin patch for the fall season. Pungo Farms, located at 1264 Gillenwater Chapel Road, is an event venue filled with farm activities that flourishes in the fall.


