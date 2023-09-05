NICKELSVILLE — The Johnsons have finished harvesting their pumpkins in preparation for the third season of visitors at Pungo Farms.
The Johnsons — a family of six — have spent the last five months planting and preparing the pumpkin patch for the fall season. Pungo Farms, located at 1264 Gillenwater Chapel Road, is an event venue filled with farm activities that flourishes in the fall.
Amanda and Patrick Johson, owners of the farm, started the business by wanting to teach their four daughters how to grow pumpkins. Patrick Johnson grew up on the farm property, which included a tobacco barn built in 1980. The barn is now used to house the pumpkins and as an event venue.
“We started in 2018 just raising a few pie pumpkins for our girls to raise a little bit of money and to teach them the value of hard work and to appreciate what they've done and to be able to get something at the end of it,” said Amanda Johnson. “It just sort of escalated from that.”
The farm opened to the public in 2021 after another local pumpkin farmer informed the family he was going to retire.
“He asked us if we'd be interested in opening our barn to the public for people to come and buy pumpkins and fall decorations from,” Amanda Johnson said. “We decided to do that and it's just sort of grown a little bit every year.”
Their daughters, Abany, Elly Anna, Natalee and Kayla Johnson, all contribute their time to working on the farm. Whether it be sorting seeds or harvesting pumpkins, there’s always something for the daughters to be participating in.
“We have a motto: work hard, play harder,” said Amanda Johnson. “There's always a goal at the end of it. There is a lot of work, but we realize that they are kids too.”
Pungo Farms offers a corn maze, farm games, photo spots, a pumpkin barn and farm animals. Some of their livestock includes goats, chickens, a miniature horse, a miniature donkey and a Black Angus calf.
This year, they have also added a barrel train for children to ride around the farm and duck races. Freshly grown flower bouquets will also be available for sale starting this season.
The family is looking ahead to celebrate opening day on Sept. 16 with local performances and vendors. There will also be apple butter stirring and a Blackstone grill giveaway.
“We decided to make our opening day a big deal,” said Amanda Johnson. “We've got a local musician here in Nickelsville, He's going to have a set and we've got vendors coming and Backdraft BBQ is coming.”
They plan to offer special events throughout the season, including painting birdhouse gourds and other crafts. The farm will be open through Halloween to the public.
According to Amanda Johnson, she is most looking forward to the people who will visit this season.
“The hard work is over,” Amanda Johnson mentioned. “We've done the pumpkin planting, we've done the weeding, we've done the harvesting. Now we get to sit back and enjoy other people coming and getting to meet people from different places and just share what we get to see and what we get to experience on a day-to-day basis.”
For Patrick Johnson, what matters the most is the relationships and connections built through the business. He wants others to be able to experience the same joy the farm has brought their family.
“We really love our family, and we just want to create an opportunity for people to experience their family in a way that they never had before,” said Patrick Johnson. “If we can love on them and let them have a little bit of fun, then that’s pretty cool.”