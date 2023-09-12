NICKELSVILLE — After 23 years living on their property as a family, Wendy Vicars decided to open up their space to become an event and wedding venue.
Spanning across eight acres of land, Circle V Stables includes a farm with four large horses and two miniature ponies.
The Venue at Circle V Stables started with her daughter, Savannah, who knew she wanted to get married at their home. Vicars spent seven months planning and preparing for the wedding alongside her daughter, which later led to her opening the venue up to the public.
“I decided with my design background it’d be something that I might want to do, just open up a venue,” said Vicars, manager and event planner of the venue. “Over the years, we’ve had a couple requests, but now that our daughter’s grown and she’s married, I think that I’ll have plenty of time and enjoy it too.”
During the process, Vicars added lights, chandeliers and pavers to the barn to make it a fitting ceremony or reception space. She said the community has already expressed interest and provided feedback about the space since opening in August. One couple from Nashville has already visited the venue.
“We really got a lot of positive feedback and encouraging words,” Vicars said. “People are really excited. There’s brides that are starting to visit, and we’ve got a couple things booked, even with prom pictures and schools using it as a venue.”
Vicars said she is excited to be a part of some of the new businesses coming to Nickelsville. She hopes this venue will provide opportunities for the local community to come out and use the space for parties, weddings, anniversaries and birthdays.
According to Vicars, the working farm aspect has also been a selling point to several potential guests. The horses stay on property during events and come in and out of their stalls in the barn as they normally would.
“It’s a lot of beautiful country around here, and a lot of people love horses and have seen horses but haven’t been up close to them,” said Vicars. “We had one bride, she was here and she actually requested to help feed the horses because she hadn’t had horses in a long time.”
She hopes the community will enjoy using the space and that it will help support the town as visitors travel from across state lines for events.
“It’s a local venue, which means a lot,” Vicars said. “We have so many other things opening up in our town. It’s just exciting that it’ll be local people too, as well as people from far off.”
For more information about The Venue at Circle V Stables, visit its Facebook page or call Wendy Vicars at 423-612-5787.
