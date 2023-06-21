NICKELSVILLE — Rachel and Wendel Burke passed the same overgrown farmhouse in Scott County thousands of times before deciding they wanted to restore it.
They named the rental property Sally Pete’s Farmhouse in honor of the previous owners. Sally and Pete Hartsock resided in the farmhouse during the early 1900’s; Sally was often referred to as “Sally Pete” to differentiate herself between those of the same name.
The Burke duo wanted the farmhouse to operate as a rental while preserving some of the historical and sentimental elements at the same time.
“I wanted to try to bring back some of the old house character and add some new things to make the house comfortable,” said Rachel Burke. “I just really wanted to bring back some of the things that had been forgotten.”
What really drew them in was the huge porch space, perfect for rocking chairs and family gatherings.
“Really, it's probably one of my favorite things about the house,” Burke said. “The porch is probably what sold me and convinced me that maybe this would make a really cute farmhouse.”
Rachel Burke works as nurse practitioner at a local clinic, while her husband, Wendel Burke, works as a farmer and is a member of the Nickelsville Rescue Squad and Nickelsville Fire Department.
Already living in a farmhouse they worked on to restore themselves, the Burkes shared they felt ready for the task ahead of them. Rachel Burke said she has always had a knack for creativity and the arts. She painted residential murals and did folk art for several years while her children were in school.
“We've always both really liked things like this, decorating and home improvement, antiques and old houses,” said Burke.
The renovation process took two years, but the couple has already seen almost 10 bookings since it was made available to the public earlier this month. Burke was surprised by the initial response of people interested in booking, as well as the support from the community.
“A lot of our friends and neighbors have been so supportive,” Burke said. “They have even come and pitched in while we've been outside working cleaning off brush and cutting down trees and doing things. They would always pass by and say, ‘Hey, you’re doing a great job, it looks so much better.’”
During the renovation process, the most interesting thing they found was old advertising posters and rugs in between the walls seemingly used as insulation. One that stood out the most to Burke was an old Hershey’s Kisses poster.
“We aren't really 100% sure where it came from, but we speculate that Pete Hartsock, who was the original owner of this home, owned a store that was across the street from this house,” mentioned Burke. “We think that maybe this poster was tucked in somewhere in that store, brought in with Hershey's Kisses or sold in the store.”
From reunions to visiting natural locations like the Devil’s Bathtub, she mentioned bookings will likely stay busy in the summer months with people coming to visit the area. Even in the farmhouse style, they have updated the property to include amenities like internet and television access. Burke hopes everyone will come enjoy what she calls a "labor of love" from her family for the community.
“I think it just sort of brings people into our area that maybe otherwise wouldn't come over here,” Burke said. “I think it just sort of gives them an opportunity and a place to stay.”
The AirBNB description says it can host up to nine guests with three bedrooms and eight beds; it is currently listed at $186 a night before fees and taxes. For more information, visit their website at sallypetesfarmhouse.blog/.