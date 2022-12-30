BRISTOL, Tenn. — We Rock the Spectrum may appear as a typical gym for kids. But for Sarah Phillips, who owns the gym with her husband, John, this establishment is more than just a business. It’s a calling.

The couple was inspired to bring the gym to Bristol, Tennessee, after visiting a franchise with John’s family in Dallas earlier this year.

WRTS is located in Bristol, Tennessee, at 1241 Volunteer Parkway, Suite 420. For more information, call (423) 573-7625 or go to www.werockthespectrumbristol.com.