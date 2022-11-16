ROGERSVILLE — Southland Business Services helps small businesses by providing tax, bookkeeping, payroll, notary and consulting services.

Southland Business Services was opened in May 2022 by Jodi Campbell, who moved to Rogersville from Southern California, where she and her husband owned Big Bear Business Services.

