ROGERSVILLE — Southland Business Services helps small businesses by providing tax, bookkeeping, payroll, notary and consulting services.
Southland Business Services was opened in May 2022 by Jodi Campbell, who moved to Rogersville from Southern California, where she and her husband owned Big Bear Business Services.
After relocating in search of a change of pace, she continued to operate Big Bear Business Services remotely but eventually decided to open a local office.
“We came out and visited, and our goal was to work remotely from home,” Campbell said. “So, for the first year and a half, I did exactly that. I worked from my home office in my basement, and everything went really well, but I got to the point a year and a half later where I decided I was ready to leave the house again and start meeting people and making a life here. I missed having people in my office, sitting across the desk from me and having a community to work with.”
Campbell said while small businesses can manage their own financials, having someone with knowledge about the topic can be an asset.
“There are programs like QuickBooks and services like TurboTax that will guide you through step by step how to do your bookkeeping or how to do your taxes, but without a basic knowledge base of taxation, you can get yourself in trouble,” Campbell said. “To have a real accurate representation of how you stand financially, it’s important to have someone that has some knowledge to guide you.”
Campbell said her business is different from others because she personalizes the experience.
“Sometimes small business owners get lost in the shuffle in larger firms,” Campbell said. “I never treat my clients as just a number. My clients are people to me who work hard and, in a lot of cases, have put their entire lives on the line for their business. Running and owning a business isn’t easy, and sometimes they’ve got all their money and time put into it. They deserve to be treated as though they’re very important, and a lot of times in bigger firms, that doesn’t happen. So, for me, I give a real personalized approach, and it’s a very personal service that I offer that sometimes people can’t get with a larger firm.”
Campbell said she likes easing the stress levels of small business owners.
“I really like it when people come in, and they’re completely overwhelmed because it gets to be a lot, and I explain to them how we can simplify things and explain how it doesn’t have to be confusing and overwhelming,” Campbell said. “I really like seeing the relief on their faces when they know that someone can help take care of things. Especially when they receive notices from the government, and they’re very scared and upset, and I can read them and explain them. I just like helping people and setting them at ease. So for me, that’s the best part of it.”
Campbell’s services range in price depending on many factors. For business tax services, her rates start at $400.
Campbell said she plans to expand her office at the beginning of 2023 and hire an office manager.