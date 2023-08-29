KINGSPORT — When Wendi Utterback saw Brushstrokes N’ More was up for sale, she knew she had to do something to save a place that carried such strong sentimental value for her family.
Located at 1001 E Stone Drive, Utterback said the pottery painting studio had been open for a decade at the time it was sold. She explained the previous owner had the business listed for sale for a while, and she was unsure if anyone would purchase it.
“I didn't want it to close, I've brought my kids to paint since they were little,” said Utterback, the newest owner of the business. “We have ceramics they have made all of their lives. I felt like it was an important part of the community and an important activity that I didn't want to see go away.”
After seeing the business was going to be sold for parts if it was not purchased, she decided to pursue continuing the business with one of her daughters, Katelyn Utterback. She thought it would be a fun way to spend time with her already creative and artistic daughter.
Wendi Utterback finished up her last year in order to run the business full-time. Wendi Utterback and Katelyn Utterback have run the business together since opening it under new ownership in August 2022.
“We've had a really good response, I think everyone has enjoyed a little bit of the updating,” Utterback said. “I'm trying to offer some new things. We do about an order a month, so we try to always get some new items.”
The shelves are lined with hundreds of painting options to choose from, including seasonal décor, knickknacks, plates and mugs. Customers come in and choose what they would like to paint, paint it in the studio and come back after it has been glazed and fired in the kiln.
According to Utterback, people of all ages come by to participate in pottery painting events. She said they have hosted events ranging from children’s birthday parties to bachelorette parties.
“We have high school aged kids that come in after school, they love to be in here and like the vibe of the place,” said Utterback. “We have grandmas that bring their grandkids in to paint things.”
The studio offers four or five events every month, with one or two kid events and a canvas paint and sip almost every month. Utterback mentioned they have recently incorporated resin nights into their line up as well.
“We've been doing one resin night a month, where you can come in and make resin items that are molded, like coasters and hot pads,” Utterback said. “We even have some candle holders and just different things like that.”
Brushstrokes n’ More is open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Sunday. They are open noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and closed on Wednesday. For more information about Brushstrokes n’ More, visit https://www.facebook.com/brushstrokesnmore/.
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.