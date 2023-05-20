Kingsport has experienced a revitalization of new, local businesses in the past year. Both community members and admirers have seen the business potential in the Tri-Cities, opening the door for many newcomers to get their start.
“Entrepreneurship continues to surge in Kingsport,” said Aundrea Wilcox, chief business development officer at the Kingsport Chamber and executive director for the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship. “We’re coming out of the pandemic with some great additions downtown and around the city that fulfill an unmet need for residents as well as visitors. I’m very excited about what I’m seeing.
Whether it be a shoe store, a billiards room, a skate shop or a cocktail bar, Kingsport business owners are choosing to give back to their community.
“It has been a distinct honor for me to attend many ribbon cuttings which signify the start of a new enterprise,” said Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull. “I’m very impressed with the ‘can do’ positive attitude of the entrepreneurs who have taken on the challenge of running a small business.
This week features two new additions to downtown: Woodstock Skate Shop and Four 23 Kicks. Both businesses have owners with a deep connection to the areas, as well as a passion that fuels what they do.
Woodstock Skate Shop
Tucked in an alleyway off of Broad Street, Ryan Linton runs his newly opened skate shop.
Woodstock Skate Shop, located at 117 Broad St. in Kingsport, is a passion project for Linton who has spent most of his life in this area.
He was born in Syracuse, New York, and moved to Kingsport when he was 6. Linton graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School, but his skateboarding days date even further back.
“I started getting into skateboarding around 12 [years old], since then I’ve stuck with it,” said Linton. “I haven’t skipped a day, only when I was injured. It’s always been something different that I’ve had to show a lot of people that it’s more than just a hobby or a toy.”
The shop officially opened at the end of April, which Linton recalled as a momentous celebration. He was driven by his passion for skateboarding and wanting to give back to the community that raised him.
“I am doing this solely to try to bring something to my community and to just give back in a way that people haven’t seen,” Linton said. “I want to be able to hold contests here, I want to be able to teach the kids.”
Since there is a strong youth presence in Kingsport, Linton hopes the shop will help fill the gap in entertainment opportunities for the younger generation.
“I’ve always wanted to bring something to Kingsport more, and I feel like in this day and age that we live, there’s not a lot of stuff for the youth,” continued Linton. “It’s easy for us adults to always have a place to go. It’s not the easiest for a kid to just have a place to go hang out. That’s what I’m trying to bring to the table.”
He explained some youth are already finding mentorship and community through his shop. Linton gave the example of one kid who comes in every day after school. When the kid shared that he was struggling in school, Linton encouraged him by making a deal that if he did well in school, he would offer the kid a discount at the store.
“It’s beautiful to see how much these kids want to be a part of this. Now they have a place to hang out, now they have an outlet, now they have some way to express themselves. And it’s not easy skateboarding, it’s one of the hardest sports that you will ever do.”
Linton wants to offer more events and eventually bring professional skaters to the shops. He is invested in carrying the current momentum of the shop and improving the reputation of skateboarding in this region.
“We get a lot of backlash from a lot of people,” said Linton. “Even just skating down the sidewalk people judge you. I want to change that stereotype. There’s so many good people in this community, and you’re only as strong as the people in it. The more people that support this movement, the better and bigger things are going to grow.”
The shop sells skateboard decks, accessories and apparel. They carry brands like Quasi Skateboards and Glue Skateboards, which is currently only carried at Woodstock Skate Shop in the Tri-Cities area. He aims to provide quality products that people can use and enjoy.
At the end of the day, Linton wants to continue to elevate the passion of the local skateboarding community with his own knowledge and love for the sport. He hopes the shop will be an invitation for people to be more receptive to skateboarding and become interested in learning more.
“[Skateboarding] is free therapy, it’s an expression of who you are,” Linton concluded. “It’s like painting, but with your body. There’s nothing more freeing than being on a skateboard.”
The shop is open Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 7 p.m. For more information, call Woodstock Skate Shop at 423-361-8439.
Four 23 Kicks
The same kind of shoe the NBA banned Michael Jordan from wearing on the court has been a part of one local shoe collector’s family for nearly 40 years, and it inspired him to open his own collectible shoe store.
Devin Cradic, a Church Hill native, opened the store Four 23 Kicks earlier this month with his wife, Destiny Cradic. He said they took a chance after realizing they had enough inventory to do something more with it than let the shoes collect dust in their own home.
“We got up to 350 to 380 pairs of shoes, and we decided we’re either going to get a store and do this full-time, or we’ve got to stop buying shoes,” said Devin Cradic, co-owner of the store. “Initially it just led to us finding this place for an affordable price, and we just jumped out there and took the risk.”
He wanted to do something for the community and the younger generation, giving them a place to come if they’re interested in the collectible shoes, which is a trending market.
“We knew that we wanted to sell shoes, and it was more of a hobby that turned into a side hustle, and now it’s turned into a business,” Cradic added. “Inspiration is definitely [our] kids, the community and just the love for the industry.”
On May 1, Four 23 Kicks hosted their grand opening with catered food, a bakery pop-up shop and giveaways. According to Cradic it was one of their best days in sales.
They find most of their inventory through online raffles, in-person drops and conventions. Sometimes that means searching on Twitter for recent postings or waiting in line outside a store in Knoxville for the latest Nike shoe.
Cradic emphasized they want their store to be an affordable, authentic option for the community.
“We’re typically 30-40% lower than most resale stores,” said Cradic. “We just try to be competitive with our price point. For the majority, everything in here is like between $150 and $500.”
The store also has some unique shoes, including a pair of the MSCHF Big Red Boots. These boots were popularized through social media and New York Fashion Week in February 2023. In a protective case, Cradic also had a pair of 2005 Stussy x Nike Skateboard Dunk Low Pro ‘Cherry’.
Looking ahead, Cradic hopes to have a shoe cleaning service in-shop and also buy, sell and trade used shoes. He wants to increase the store’s online presence to reach the younger audience, especially on platforms like TikTok.
“We’re wanting to do a livestream every day, push traffic to a website to where we can really open up our range of sales nationwide,” said Cradic. “Baby steps, though, of course. We’re moving in that direction.”
Four 23 Kicks is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information or to purchase a pair of shoes, visit them in person at 425 E Sullivan St. or online at four23kicks.com/.