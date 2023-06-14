KINGSPORT – Commerce Street is getting another new business, this time in the form of a distillery.
King City Distillery is the culminating work of the three owners – Joe McMurray, John Reed and Andy Armstrong. The three have been in or around Kingsport their whole lives, making it only natural to start their business here. They called the distillery an ode to the culture of this region.
“I think that there is almost a lost history that is slowly just fading away with memories and some of our older generation,” said McMurray. “Everybody in the past in moonshining really was integral to this culture. I think we want this place to be an opportunity for those people to really share their stories, and to share drinks as well.”
Visitors can watch part of the distilling process throughout the week when they come by, since the still is visible as soon as you walk in. It is a several day process, according to McMurray. They hope to host events in the future showcasing the operations.
“Most days if you come in and you wait just a little while, you can see us mash in and then you see us pop over to the fermenter, and then to the fermenter coming back over,” Reed said. “You can see all the processes, just not in order.”
They source their grains locally and use heritage corn. According to Armstrong, the company sets themselves to a “higher standard” to ensure people enjoy what they make.
“We're putting more of a personal touch and working harder for every bottle for every drink that goes in there,” McMurray said. “I think that's what's going to separate us is that we're trying to get away from the caricature of just some bad-mouthing hillbilly.”
Right now, they offer five tasting samples: clear, salted caramel, watermelon, cloudy lemon and blackberry. They also offer five creams, including key lime, butter pecan, red velvet cake and orange dreamsicle.
Until they are officially open, they are offering taste tests to the public on Thursdays and Fridays from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. They have already started getting some visitors, especially during other downtown events in the past few months.
“So far the community's been very supportive,” Armstrong said. “They come in and enjoy it and give us honest input, which is what we were really looking for. So we can't complain, we've been pretty fortunate about that.”
Once they do open, they tentatively plan to be operate Wednesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. They hope to officially open by the week of July 4.
“The secret's out, corn liquor tastes sweeter in this town,” said McMurray. “We're a product of this town. We're making the best moonshine, and it comes from generations and generations of moonshiners.”
King City Distillery is located at 215 Commerce St, Suite #100, beside Celfie and across the street from The Reserve. A Facebook page will be made in the coming weeks ahead of the grand opening.