KINGSPORT – Commerce Street is getting another new business, this time in the form of a distillery.

King City Distillery is the culminating work of the three owners – Joe McMurray, John Reed and Andy Armstrong. The three have been in or around Kingsport their whole lives, making it only natural to start their business here. They called the distillery an ode to the culture of this region.

