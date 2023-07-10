KINGSPORT — Caroline Luethke traded in her Disney badge for an office in the Kingsport Chamber, bringing her back to Kingsport for the first time in about six years.

At 25 years old, Luethke serves as the Kingsport Chamber’s newest communications and events coordinator. She graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 2015 and continued her education at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Luethke graduated in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in English literature and a minor in political science.

