KINGSPORT — A new dog daycare and boarding facility will host an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.
The open house to tour the facilities and meet the staff will start at 11 a.m., and the ribbon cutting ceremony will follow at noon.
BarkBound Daycare and Boarding has been under construction at 694 Clinchfield St. since July 2022. While the facility was expected to open last summer, the company experienced delays for building materials, which pushed the opening date back
“We appreciate your patience as we finished construction this fall,” the business’ Facebook post read. “We can’t wait to host your dog soon.”
Grand opening week will include the “0th Birthday Party,” “Bubble Trouble,” “Kingsport Love,” “70s Dance Party,” and mascot auditions.
The backbone of the company includes Jeff Webber, BarkBound director. Webber has spent 12 years in the pet care industry, specifically in pet boarding.
”It is our hope that BarkBound can serve as a home away from home for the dogs of this community, as we focus on activity, socialization, and enrichment daily,” said Webber. “We hope that dog lovers will come out for the ribbon cutting this Friday and the grand opening next week to try us out for themselves.”
After its official opening at the end of January, BarkBound will host dog daycare from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“We are excited to open our doors to pups and their families in Kingsport. We spent more than a year diligently planning, from finding the perfect location, to designing the most efficient layout, to creating a daycare that serves both dogs and their owners,” Webber concluded.
Reservations for daycare and upcoming events can be made online at www.barkbound.com, which includes a free first visit to make sure the facility is the right fit for your pet.
