KINGSPORT — A recent audit released by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation showed Eastman Chemical Co. is still working to lower its sulfur dioxide levels to meet national air quality standards.

In 2010, the standards were revised by the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to standardize those levels to “provide protection of public health with an adequate margin of safety, especially for children, the elderly and those with asthma.”

