KINGSPORT — A recent audit released by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation showed Eastman Chemical Co. is still working to lower its sulfur dioxide levels to meet national air quality standards.
In 2010, the standards were revised by the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to standardize those levels to “provide protection of public health with an adequate margin of safety, especially for children, the elderly and those with asthma.”
Eastman has three powerhouses that use boilers for power production. Many of the boilers still burn coal, releasing sulfur dioxide into the air.
As part of a process to reduce those emissions, in 2014 Eastman converted five boilers to burn natural gas, reducing sulfur dioxide output by nearly 70%, according to Eastman spokeswoman Amanda Allman.
She also noted that Eastman has installed additional sulfur dioxide emission controls on the two largest coal-fired boilers as a $10 million investment, and the company is also in the process of replacing three more coal-fired boilers with natural gas-powered boilers as a $54 million investment.
The recent audit reported that Eastman was directed to submit a State Implementation Plan (SIP) by April 2015 to achieve attainment by October 2018. “Attainment” is defined by the EPA as an area that meets air quality standards. The SIP was provided in May 2017 to the EPA, which determined in May 2022 that while pollution had been reduced, Eastman did not reach attainment within the required time frame.
“We take our commitment to operating responsibly very seriously, and we continue to do our part to reduce risk and emissions to ensure the safety of our local community,” Allman said. “Eastman fully supports the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s (TDEC’s) proposed sulfur dioxide (SO2) National Ambient Air Quality Standard State Implementation Plan (SIP).”
The EPA required Eastman to submit a revised plan by April 5, 2023, to address these concerns. Failure to submit the revised plan by the EPA’s deadline could lead to sanctions, including restrictions on federal funding or more permitting requirements.
Based on its sustainability report, Eastman hopes to reduce sulfur dioxide emissions by 95% compared to previous years. From 2017 to 2021, the report mentioned the company saw a 65% reduction rate in this emission type. In 2021, Eastman reported 3,802 tons of sulfur dioxide emissions, according to the environmental performance data on its website.
This would mean Eastman accounted for approximately 5% of the national total of sulfur dioxide emissions in 2021 drawn from data provided by Statista.
The state’s air quality monitoring data shows that the sulfur dioxide levels are trending down, but Eastman must continue to show compliance to be considered for redesignation.
“If these efforts do not result in the area meeting the standards outlined by EPA, Eastman is committed to taking additional steps to achieve this objective,” Allman said.