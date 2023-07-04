The walls of Mountain View Restaurant are packed nearly solid with bric-a-brac and feature several fish tanks, which may be a nod to the restaurant's former life as Harbor House Seafood in Greeneville.
My dining partner's Alaskan whitefish was excellent, and the popcorn shrimp were steamed in seafood spices and then deep-fried like the whitefish, hot inside, golden brown on the outside.
Mystery Diner
My own small-sized Cajun shrimp salad was the star of our little get-together.
Mystery Diner
The Retiree’s broiled chicken breast was quite good, being properly cooked through and yet also moist and tender enough to cut with the side of a fork.
Mystery Diner
The walls of Mountain View Restaurant are packed nearly solid with bric-a-brac and feature several fish tanks, which may be a nod to the restaurant's former life as Harbor House Seafood in Greeneville.
The other day, my dining partner was kind enough to inform me that Limestone’s Mountain View Restaurant was nearing 50 years of serving the Tri-Cities.
During that time, the family-friendly eatery has seen a new elementary school spring up nearby, the neighborhood zoo expand its operation and menagerie, and a 21st century version of a country store move in just across the parking lot. Through it all, owners Shannon and Larry Ferrell have made Mountain View a great place to have seafood along with good ol’ home-style Tennessee cookin’.
First impressions
Finding Mountain View Restaurant couldn’t be easier. From Johnson City’s West Market Street (U.S. Highway 11-E) head southwest toward Greeneville. After about 15 minutes, you will pass Grandview Elementary School on your right and spot Mountain View Restaurant’s sign in the distance.
Because of customer traffic at nearby Troyer’s Mountain View Country Market, you may want to pull in past the restaurant itself and park around back, where there is plenty of room.
Besides, the walk will do your appetite good.
Entering Mountain View Restaurant can be a bit of a jarring experience.
The walls of the place are packed nearly solid with bric-a-brac.
(If there’s a flea market staff that’s wondering where all their stuff went, I may know where they should look first.)
In addition, there are several fish tanks containing some interesting fish, possibly a nod to the restaurant’s former life as Harbor House Seafood in Greeneville.
Our server Lydia (young, friendly and very efficient) seated my dining partner and the Retiree at what had to be formerly someone’s walnut dining room table, handed us our menus, and took our drink orders.
Selections
My dining partner ordered a Mountain View seafood platter, being Alaskan whitefish and popcorn shrimp ($14.60) with fried okra and a baked potato as her side dishes.
Our guest the Retiree chose a Mountain View grilled chicken breast platter ($11.50) also sided with fried okra and a baked potato.
My order was different. I chose the small-sized Cajun shrimp salad ($10.99) together with an a la carte order of fried mushrooms ($2.50). Lydia made sure we had all the necessary condiments for our supper, including a big bottle of Japanese shrimp sauce for yours truly and some extra sour cream for the ladies’ baked potatoes.
How it tastes
My dining partner was very pleased with her platter of whitefish and shrimp. The Alaskan whitefish was excellent, being made from steaming hot and fluffy whitefish filets, their flesh enrobed in a dredge of the house fish breading, then deep-fried to a turn. The popcorn shrimp were of the 35- to 40-count variety, steamed in seafood spices and then deep-fried like the whitefish, hot inside, golden brown on the outside. Her fried okra was also very good, as was her baked potato adorned with sour cream.
The Retiree’s broiled chicken breast was quite good, being properly cooked through and yet also moist and tender enough to cut with the side of a fork. More of that excellent fried okra and equally good baked potato did duty as our friend’s hearty side orders.
However, I found that my own small-sized Cajun shrimp salad was the star of our little get-together. Served in a salad bowl a foot across and a third deep, the salad had shredded iceberg lettuce, julienned carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumber wedges, hard-boiled eggs and a lot more, all topped with a good three-quarters of a cup full of some tasty 40-count boiled and Cajun-spiced popcorn shrimp. As for my fried mushroom side order, these were not the usual rubbery commissary mushrooms, but real forest-picked yummies, each of them the size of a golf ball and goldenly delicious.
The bottom line
I needed a take-out box to cart away the two-thirds of my Cajun shrimp salad (plus five of my fried mushrooms) that I couldn’t finish at one sitting.
Though Mountain View Restaurant has had a reputation for providing diners with portions suitable for those about to embark on a stretch of sustained manual labor, the pricing on their meals remains both competitive and of good value.
Couple this with a dining décor that is totally unique in every respect, plus table service that is unparalleled (Thanks again, Lydia), there is no wonder that Mountain View Restaurant is as popular a dining destination as it is.