Student counselor/liaison with Lee University’s Summer Honors program for potential and incoming college freshmen.
How did you get your first job?
I participated in the program in high school and became involved in new/potential student engagement in college.
How long did you work there?
The summer of 2016 and the summer of 2017.
How much were you paid?
A few hundred dollars plus meals, lodging and excursion activities.
Tell us a bit about the job.
Around 180 high school students spent a portion of the summer on campus taking elective courses and getting acclimated to college life, while enjoying activities like whitewater rafting, attending a Braves game and Greek Olympics. My role was to work with a group of around 12, assisting in day-to-day activities, leading a daily small group devotion and helping plan events for the program.
What did you love about the job?
I loved being a small part of the students’ lives as they made the transition from high school to college. It was also great meeting so many people from all around the country!
What did you hate about the job?
Many of our activities were outside, so definitely the summer heat.
What do you do now?
I’m the communications and events coordinator for the Kingsport Chamber. In this role, I help plan and market events and run various social media accounts.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
I would tell myself to take time to enjoy the small moments because they go by way too fast.
