KINGSPORT — Coca-Cola collectors from around the globe gathered this week at MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center for the 49th annual Coca-Cola Collectors Club convention.
Members from chapters from as far as Canada, Germany and the Philippines made their way to the Model City to trade, sell and mingle with others who share the same love for Coca-Cola.
History of the club
Dick McChesney, one of the three remaining original members of the club, has attended every convention since the beginning. He explained that the group started with 50 people the first year and grew to 1,200 people by the third year.
He credits Coca-Cola for their investment in local communities, which helped grow Coke’s following overall.
“When they started putting Coca-Cola bottling plants, they sold the territory,” said McChesney. “They sold the territory to a little town and then they disappeared. Then the little town was capable of building the plant, hiring the people. The ultimate result was the money stayed in the little town. The neighbors were the workers, and all of a sudden, they became Coca-Cola people in a Coca-Cola town.”
McChesney found it only natural to become involved in the club after working for and owning a company that delivered Coke products to homes for 68 years. Home Beverage Co. would sell 24 bottles for a dollar case to deliver the product directly to the customer, and then come back the next week to pick up the empty bottles and refill them.
Personal connections
For many of the members, the love for Coca-Cola and collecting its memorabilia runs in the family for generations.
Andrew Love, secretary of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club on the national level, became interested at 13 years old. When his family would travel, they would collect Coke bottles from wherever they went. Love wanted to display the ones they had gathered and has continued to collect ever since.
Lori Langlois, publications director for the club, said her father and brother started collecting first, which led her to become more involved. Her mother, father, brother and nephew all participate in collecting and many have played a role in the club.
Convention in Kingsport
At this year’s convention, 465 registered members attended out of their 1,800 worldwide members. During the week, members could participate in outings, seminars and auctions.
Members could also “room hop” to see the mini-stores set up by collectors in hotel rooms throughout the resort. Collections range from bottle to advertisements and machines.
In one of the rooms, Oscar and Charlotte Segovia set up their inventory for people to peruse and check out. The Segovia couple primarily sells wood, cardboard and lithograph items from the 1940s and 1950s. This is Oscar Segovia’s 27th convention, but together they have been collecting for about 38 years.
“We bought our first Coke item within the first year of when we got married,” said Oscard Segovia. “We didn’t realize that’s what we were going to end up doing for the rest of our life, but it’s fine. We’ve enjoyed it, we’ve learned, and we’ve been going to these Coca-Cola conventions, we’ve been able to change the way we collect it. We learn about the company, the history, and when you do that, and if you like something as much as we do, that’s how we change our style of what we’re buying these days.”
The convention will round off with a show and sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at MeadowView Convention Center.
The next convention will be held in Bettendorf, Iowa, in 2024. For more information, visit cocacolaclub.org/.