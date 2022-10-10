104304131

Lorraine Coughlin, president of LMC Medical Claims Management, says the number one strategy is persistence. ‘You have to make the phone call and ask questions. Don’t just make payments if you get a surprise bill.’

When she was 19, writer Emily Maloney found herself facing about $50,000 in medical debt after hospital treatment for a mental health crisis. The debt followed her throughout her twenties, hurting her credit and leading to stressful calls from collection agencies.

Her experience is all too common: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau reports that about 1 in 5 U.S. households carries medical debt. People with medical debt are more likely to face anxiety, stress or depression and avoid filling prescriptions because of the cost.

