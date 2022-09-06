Left to right, retired Army Col. Rob Campbell, Tennessee labor and workforce official and veterean Eric Hortn and Bell helicopter general manager David Galik on a panel about veterans at the fifth annual Education to Employment Summit in Blountville Aug. 31, 2022. The First Tennessee Development District sponsored the event for the eight-county area of Northeast Tenenssee.
Left, Kingsport Chamber of Commerce CEO Miles Burdine talks with Kingsport Board of Education member Jim Welch during a break at Wednesday's fifth annual Education to Employment Summit in Blountville. Aug. 31, 2022.
BLOUNTVILLE — The fifth annual E2E Summit, which stands for Education to Employment, drew about 200 people to hear information on work-based learning, hiring veterans, attracting and keeping workers and other employment topics.
The almost seven-hour event at the Ron Ramsey Regional Agricultural Center was sponsored by the First Tennessee Development District, which serves the eight Northeast Tennessee counties and their cities.
Lottie Ryans, director of workforce and literacy initiatives for FTDD, said the summits are to help the whole region with education and employment issues.
For instance, the event highlighted the Career Quest Tennessee at Northeast State Community College, which Ryans said was a business battle competition similar to TV’s “Shark Tank” show.
In addition, the summit addressed work-based learning programs of Eastman Chemical Co. in Sullivan County, Burleson Construction in Washington County and Dreicor in Unicoi County.
Some other discussion points from a sampling of speakers throughout the day:
• Tom Segelhorst, assistant human resources manager for Cardinal Glass Industries, the glass plant or former AGC Glass in Hawkins County near Surgoinsville, said switching workers to a schedule with 14 days off out of 28 and 12-hour shifts has proven popular with workers in a three-year contract extension.
Cardinal bought the operations in Hawkins County and Abingdon in June 2021.
“A lot of us live to work, they work to live,” Segelhorst said of workers who want time with their families and hobbies. He also said the operation successfully reached out to family and friends of existing workers when it needed additional workers.
During down times through the COVID-19 pandemic, he said layoffs were rolling so people could rotate getting the federal unemployment compensation
• David Burroughs, human resources manager at Crenlo Engineered Cabs in Greeneville, said hiring 11 former jail or prison inmates through the Second Chance program worked well, with three or four who excelled.
• Jeff Fleming, retired Kingsport city manager and an ambassador for the Move to Kingsport program, said he is all too happy to let statistics convince folks to move here.
“I don’t get complaints from people moving in from outside the area,” Fleming said of Kingsport’s and the area’s low cost of living, high quality of life.
VETERAN HIRING ADVICE
• Retired Col. Robert Campbell, of the Army’s 101st Airborne Division, is a veteran turned author, leadership coach and owner of All About Blinds. He said many veterans leaving the military suffer from job misalignment or the idea they should stay in the same field of expertise they were in the military. He said that fails about 65% of the time.
He said business needs to stress to veterans messages like “We’ve got your next mission” or “Come join our team,” not “We’re hiring.” Selling points for the region include the Veterans Administration health services in Johnson City at Mountain Home and good schools.
• Eric Horton, administrator over Business Solutions in the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development and an Army veteran, said veterans are “not at risk of not having a job. they’re at risk of having the wrong job.”
He said with 4,500 to 6,000 veterans a year retiring in Tennessee, 10,000 to 12,000 from Virginia and 6,000 to 9,000 from North Carolina, Northeast Tennessee is in a good spot to reach out and engage veterans, as well as their families.
• David Galik, general manager for the Bell Textron Inc. facility in Piney Flats that customizes helicopters, said college airframe and powerplant programs and former Fort Campbell and Fort Bragg soldiers are good places from which to hire. He said 25% of the workers at Bell are veterans.
OTHER PARTICIPANTS
High school culinary arts programs, participating in the event via breakfast and lunch food preparation and service, were from Crockett High, Elizabethton High, the Greene Technology Center, Science Hill High, Tennessee High, Unicoi County High and Volunteer High.
Setting up tables at the event were East Tennessee State University, Northeast State Community College, Milligan University, Volunteer High School’s career technical program and Elizabethton High’s career technical program.