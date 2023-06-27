Lee

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee

 Mark Humphrey / AP Photo

(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was one of several U.S. governors who were in Paris last week in an economic development push.

Lee’s office said he was one of 10 U.S. governors to attend the Paris Air Show - sharing a photo including Virginia’s Glenn Youngkin, Arkansas’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Georgia’s Brian Kemp – in what it said was Lee’s first trade mission to Europe since he became governor in 2019.

