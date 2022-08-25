BRISTOL, Va. — The 14 local leaders who represent Southwest Virginia's localities continue to lay ground ahead of their first tax-dollar payment following the opening of the Bristol Casino.
The Bristol Transportation District Regional Improvement Commission met on Thursday at the Bristol Casino, just two months before the group receives its first tax-dollar payment, which will later be distributed to Southwest Virginia’s localities.
So far, the revenue from the newly opened temporary casino at the former Bristol Mall site has pleased casino officials, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino President Allie Evangelista told the commission on Thursday.
“I’m super excited to say I signed a check for $2.1 million for 24 days in July. That is amazing,” Evangelista said. “August is looking fabulous. That means whatever money you’re getting from July should be better in August. The better we do the better we all do. I’m hoping to be successful in everything I do, so that we can raise more funds to make things better for all of us.”
The Bristol Casino generated nearly $12 million in its first month of business, according to recent Virginia Lottery figures. The casino made a total of $11.7 million in revenue for the month and saw over $37 million played during its first 10 days.
How the group will work
The commission will receive quarterly disbursements from the Virginia Lottery. From there, the commission will make annual payments divided equally among the jurisdictions to fund the “established priorities as determined by the commission,” according to an email outlining the casino tax disbursements from Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kelly Gee. The quarterly payments will start in October.
According to Code of Virginia 58.1-4107.1, those priorities are to be related to education, transportation and public safety.
The commission
The group was designed to facilitate revenue sharing from Virginia’s first-ever casino in Bristol throughout Southwest Virginia. Just as the Bristol Casino is a first for the commonwealth, so is the The Bristol Transportation District Regional Improvement Commission.
Instead of the host city receiving the whole amount of the state gaming tax from the Bristol Casino, Southwest Virginia’s 12 counties and two cities will receive equal shares through the commission.
“It was included in the legislation at our request,” said The United Company’s media contact, Andy Poarch, in an email. “Bristol is the only locality in Virginia approved to have a casino that has such a regional revenue sharing construct. We wanted the commission so that the broader region of Southwest Virginia would receive a direct revenue benefit from the project, in addition to the direct revenue benefit to the City of Bristol, Virginia and the commonwealth.”
Each of the region’s 12 counties — Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Grayson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazwell, Washington, Wise and Wythe — appointed a representative to the commission along with the city of Bristol and the city of Norton.
Washington County Administrator Jason Berry serves as the chairman, and Wythe County Administrator Matt Hankins is the vice chairman. During Thursday’s meeting, the commission unanimously selected Bland County Administrator Eric Workman as the treasurer of the group.
What’s next
Before Southwest Virginia receives its first quarterly payment, the commission aims to set up an account.
“We need to open a bank account soon to get that payment in October,” Berry said on Thursday.
The commission unanimously opted to authorize Workman to solicit bank fees, interest rates and other details from possible banks with various locations throughout Southwest Virginia.
The commission also established the end of the fiscal year (June 30) and the start (July 1) and a payment date for the localities set for Aug. 1.
Up ahead, the commission will also consider its bylaws and select a second vice chairman.
The next commission meeting will be held at the end of September, before the group receives its first quarterly payment.