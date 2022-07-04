Bristol Now Editor
BRISTOL, Tenn. — After a delay of about three months, developer Danny Karst said he hopes site work will begin this month for the $37 million housing project being built across from Bristol Motor Speedway.
When completed, The Overlook will contain 165 single-family homes — 97 detached houses and 68 townhomes — on five parcels beside, above and behind the two Raceday condo towers, he said.
Originally, the plan was to start preparing the site in late February or March, but the project hit several small issues with the land that had to be cleared up, and that has taken time, according to Karst, who lives in Kingsport and is a managing partner with the Johnson City-based Land Star Capital.
The site work will include removing the existing asphalt, grading the property, installing stormwater and utilities, constructing roads, installing landscaping and building pads for the houses.
The homes are being built by D.R. Horton, a company headquartered in Arlington, Texas, that bills itself as “America’s largest homebuilder.”
Horton is “incredibly thorough,” said Karst, and requires an “exceptional and exhaustive search of anything that could even be construed as a possible encumbrance, which required us to make sure everything was answered and extremely vetted.”
Karst added that there have also been issues to work out with Bristol Tennessee Essential Services.
The developer said he believes they are close to getting all the problems ironed out, so the plan is to mobilize equipment this week, with actual work to begin the following week.
Karst said he’s thankful the start date seems close, but he added, “It isn’t done until it’s done. We have not achieved anything until we get started and turn dirt. But we remain hopeful with all we’re trying to do, with the city’s help. … We remain extremely hopeful we will hit that date.”
The project will be done in two phases, with the first involving 30 townhomes and 45 houses. If things go as planned, the first phase of the site work is expected to be completed around October and both phases completed in about a year, Karst said.
The total project is expected to be completed near the end of 2023, he added.
Cherith Young, the city’s planning services manager, said so far a site plan has been approved for 27 townhomes, as well as a building permit for grading and site utilities work.
The free-standing houses will be 2,000-2,800 square feet, with at least three bedrooms and two baths, and the purchase price is expected to be $225,000-$280,000. The townhomes will total 1,600-1,800 square feet and be sold for an estimated $180,000.
The developer said he believes the housing project is a “natural fit” with what currently exists at and around BMS.
Karst and Bristol, Tennessee, officials say there is a huge need for housing in the area. Many people across the country now work remotely and can live anywhere. Many are choosing to move out of urban areas into less densely populated areas like Bristol, where the pace is slower but there are plenty of amenities, said Tom Anderson, the city’s economic development director.
“There’s no commuting headache here; we have good water, power, cable and fiber optic,” he said, also pointing to the quality of life and scenic beauty.
Karst and Anderson agreed that the opening of the Hard Rock Casino in Bristol, Virginia, has intensified the need for housing.
Existing homes are being snatched up.
“We have a lot of people coming here, and we still have thousands of jobs available at all levels. … We’re trying to get the housing market to catch up,” Anderson added.
A record number of houses are being built in Bristol, Tennessee.
Young said Friday that she is tracking between 1,589 and 1,832 planned housing units, though not all will materialize.
“I am tracking a range of projects from the very early conceptual stage to projects in the site plan approval and permitting stage,” she said. “Several projects in the conceptual stage are still considering a range in the number of units and/or products. The conceptual numbers are tentative.”
Last fall, The Overlook project gained approval from the Bristol Tennessee City Council and Sullivan County Commission for up to $1.7 million in tax increment financing, which allows local governments to invest in improvements and pay for them by capturing the property taxes generated by the development.
The land the housing project is being built on is considered a blighted area in need of development, which means it qualified for TIF funding.
In September, the documents for the TIF funding said the developer would spend more than $6 million on proposed site improvements. However, Karst said that total has since jumped by 33%, mostly related to supply chain issues, which he said are driving inflation.
The Overlook is similar to the West Gate shopping center redevelopment project in Kingsport, which is also being done by Land Star and D.R. Horton. A total of 91 homes are being built, and all of those started have been sold, Karst said.
They are also working on a second housing development in Kingsport called Fieldcrest that would mean construction of 1,000 houses and townhomes.
In addition to the projects in Bristol and Kingsport, Karst and Land Star have residential developments underway in Johnson City, Gray, Greeneville, Jonesborough and Morristown.
Karst emphasized that he is honored to be part of The Overlook, which he said is “bigger than us. … It’s a community thing because a house … if done correctly, for 70 years it helps the city prosper. Once we’re done and gone, that’s going to go on.”
Contact Susan Cameron at scameron@bristolnow.news.