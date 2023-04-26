FOOD-MCDONALDS-BURGER-CHANGES-DMT

McDonald's announced tweaks to its Big Mac, McDouble and standard hamburgers and cheeseburgers, including softer buns and adding onions to the patties while they're cooking on the grill. 

 Denis Ivanov/Dreamstime/TNS

McDonald’s hopes a few changes to its burgers will be a recipe for success.

Last week, the fast-food giant announced tweaks to its Big Mac, McDouble and standard hamburgers and cheeseburgers, including softer buns and adding onions to the patties while they’re cooking on the grill. The chain is also adding more sauce to its Big Mac burgers.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you